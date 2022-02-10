Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount takes a good look at Friday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets & £10 Winning Favourites Spread Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £10 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2. Get 2 x £10 free fixed odds bets + 2 x £5 free Winning Favourites spread bets. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join and place a £10 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. Once the bet is settled, get a £10 free fixed odds bet plus a £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bet. The second £10 free fixed odds bet and second £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bet will be credited 24 hours later. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You need to open a full sports spread betting account to use the 2 x £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bets. The free fixed odds bet can be placed by ticking the ‘Claim as Free Bet’ button on your bet slip when placing your chosen fixed odds bet. The free bet can be placed in-play but cannot be cashed out in-play and must run to the conclusion of the bet. Free bets expire in 28 days if unused. Promotions available to 18+ aged individuals who are registered customers of Spreadex. Ts&Cs Apply. begambleaware.org.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew heads to the all-weather meetings at Southwell and Dundalk for his two recommended bets/trades on Friday. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Friday February 11th

SOUTHWELL JOCKEYS

Jockey TOM MARQUAND has been underperforming of late and this hugely talented individual is perhaps struggling to motivate himself at minor all-weather meetings in the UK after tasting big-race success in sunnier climes. In the past two years his record in January and February stands at 20 winners from 207 rides for a huge loss of £132.94 to a £1 level stake at SP. The expected number of winners based on their prices was in excess of 34. Southwell has not been a happy hunting ground for him and he could be worth selling in the Spreadex JOCKEYS PERFORMANCE market.

Recommendation: Sell TOM MARQUAND in Southwell Jockeys

DUNDALK 7.30

CURRENT OPTION peaks in the latter months of the calendar year, recording form figures of 2322111511904 (5-13) from August 1st until the end of December, improving to 2211151194 (5-10) over trips shy of one mile. From January to July his record is 32102042447 (1-11) and he could prove vulnerable here. Sell in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market.

Recommendation: Oppose CURRENT OPTION in Dundalk 7.30

Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets & £10 Winning Favourites Spread Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £10 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2. Get 2 x £10 free fixed odds bets + 2 x £5 free Winning Favourites spread bets. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join and place a £10 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. Once the bet is settled, get a £10 free fixed odds bet plus a £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bet. The second £10 free fixed odds bet and second £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bet will be credited 24 hours later. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You need to open a full sports spread betting account to use the 2 x £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bets. The free fixed odds bet can be placed by ticking the ‘Claim as Free Bet’ button on your bet slip when placing your chosen fixed odds bet. The free bet can be placed in-play but cannot be cashed out in-play and must run to the conclusion of the bet. Free bets expire in 28 days if unused. Promotions available to 18+ aged individuals who are registered customers of Spreadex. Ts&Cs Apply. begambleaware.org.

Spreadex Free Bets – Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets & 2x £5 Winning Favourites Spread Free Bets

All SportsLens readers can get a great Spreadex new customer offer if to try a spot of spread betting for themselves. Sign up and place a £10 qualifying fixed odds bet and receive a bundle of £30 in free bets. To claim all of that, simply follow these steps:

Go to spreadex.com Register your account details Place a £10 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once that settles, get a £10 free fixed odds bet plus a £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bet The second £10 free fixed odds bet and second £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bet are credited 24 hours later.

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.

Related