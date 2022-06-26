Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Monday Picks – June 27th

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…
Andrew found 5-1 Windsor winner HELVETIQUE from his picks on Sunday and has five more on Monday, June 27th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:
SOUTHWELL 4.00
FAMA ET GLORIA (system – Fame And Glory, first-time cheekpieces)
Progeny of the sire Fame And Glory often respond well to first-time cheekpieces, winning 14 of their 79 starts for a profit of £15.50. The strike-rate and profit improve on good to soft or faster going and FAMA ET GLORIA could out-run huge odds in the headgear.
WINDSOR 5.45
SWIFT ASSET (system – Richard Hannon, second-time out 2yos, beaten when fancied on debut)
The Hannon yard has a great record with second-time out juveniles who were beaten when fancied – defined as starting in the front two in the betting – on their racecourse debuts. Since the beginning of 2015, 40 of the 137 qualifiers won for a profit of £59.89. SWIFT ASSET has a tricky draw but will improve for his debut fifth when not seeing out the 6f trip here last week.
WINDSOR 6.45
ANYTHINGTODAY (system – time of year)
ANYTHINGTODAY tends to peak in high summer, winning six of his 20 starts in June, July or August for a profit of £10.67. He wasn’t beaten far in first-time blinkers over trip and track last time and the booking of Ryan Moore could have a positive impact.
WINDSOR 6.45
CORSINI (system – Martyn Meade, first-time blinkers)
The Meade yard (now Freddie and Martyn) have a seven from 26 record with their first-time blinkered runners for a profit of £24.00 to a £1 level stake at SP. Those that are beaten usually finish out of the frame and a speculative win-only approach is suggested where CORSINI, a general 28-1 shot at the time of writing, is concerned.
WINDSOR 8.15
HEATHERDOWN HERO (system – Michael Bell handicappers, first run since gelded)
Since the beginning of 2010, Michael Bell is 27 from 122 in handicaps with his newly-gelded runners for a profit of £69.13. HEATHERDOWN HERO was only beaten by half a length at Southwell in March and the two horses who finished in front of him are now rated 75 and 78, suggesting an opening mark of 67 is potentially generous.
