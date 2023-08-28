NFL

Philadelphia Eagles Rumors: Derek Barnett Given Permission To Seek A Trade

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Philadelphia Eagles will have what could be the best pass rushing unit in the NFL this coming season. Their front unit is so deep, in fact, that one of their most consistent lineman over the last 6 years has become expendable.

Philadelphia Eagles Give Barnett Permission To Seek A Trade

Derek Barnett was drafted by the Eagles in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. While he never truly lived up to his potential after being an All-American in college, he has been able to carve out a nice career and has been a part of some stellar defensive units. He has had 5+ sacks in 3 of his 5 full seasons, and recovered a Tom Brady fumble in Super Bowl LII, which the Eagles would go on to win.

After signing a two-year contract extension before the start of the 2022 campaign, Barnett suffered a season-ending ACL tear, which ended his season in the opening game. The Eagles still by far the best pass rushing unit in the NFL, notching 70 total sacks, 15 more than the second place team. Four different players on Philadelphia’s roster finished with 11+ sacks, including 16 from Haason Reddick.

Philly’s Line Is Stacked, With Or Without Barnett

They’ll look to be even stronger in 2023. Rookie Jalen Carter has been added to the mix, and is projected to be on the starting line alongside Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, and Josh Sweat. The emergence of the stars along the front has pushed Derek Barnett down on the depth chart, and he is apparently unhappy with his position.

It was announced on Monday that the Eagles granted Barnett permission to seek a trade. There should be a market for him, under the assumption that he is fully recovered from his injury a year ago. He is still just 27 years old and had 5.5 sacks in 10 starts just two years ago, so there is reason to believe that there is plenty of juice left in the tank.

It may take some time for him to land with the right team, but don’t expect him to be out of a uniform for very long. There will undoubtedly be injuries that take place around the league, and teams could come calling after the first week or two of action. Barnett is entering the final year of his contract, and is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2023 season.

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
