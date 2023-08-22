The Philadelphia Eagles came up just short in Super Bowl LVII, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs on a last second field goal. It was the defense that gave up the final drive and necessary field position for the game-winning kick, but quarterback Jalen Hurts is apparently the one who wants the blame for the loss.

Jalen Hurts: Blame Me For Super Bowl Loss

After the #Eagles Super Bowl loss to the #Chiefs, Jalen Hurts ‘Insisted’ that his teammates will place the blame on him for the loss, because of his first half fumble. An Eagles staff member then told him: “Bro, you’re a big reason we got here, and you’re a big reason we’re… pic.twitter.com/R9X8ObjTdW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 22, 2023

Hurts wasn’t only the Eagles’ top offensive contributor during the big game, he was a huge reason for their success all season long. 2022 was officially his breakout year, as he accounted for 35 total touchdowns to 6 interceptions while leading his team to a 14-1 record in games that he started. His performance was good enough to earn the second-most MVP votes.

The Super Bowl loss has certainly stung for the members of the team, as many championship losses do. But Hurts has taken it especially hard, and has even gone as far as “insisting” that his teammates place the blame on him, according to a report.

Hurts is making an appearance on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s NFL Preview issue, and the feature article is about him. It goes into detail on plenty of subjects surrounding the young star quarterback, including how he felt about coming up short in the biggest game of his life.

Apparently, in the locker room after the loss to the Chiefs, Hurts stood in front of his teammates and insisted that they place the blame on him for coming up short. He cited the first half fumble as the reason.

Eagles Will Be One Of The Top Teams In 2023

The Eagles were up 14-7 with possession of the ball near midfield. They ran a designed quarterback draw, and the ball just slipped out of Hurts’ hands as he approached the line of scrimmage. The ball was scooped up by Chiefs defender Nick Bolton, who returned it all the way for a touchdown. The Chiefs tied the game, and took away the chance at a serious momentum swing early in the game.

The reaction amongst his teammates was confusion. He was later pulled aside by an Eagles staffer who said, “Bro, you’re a big reason we got here, and you’re a big reason we’re gonna get back, and we’re gonna finish this thing.”

Hurts responded: “You’re f–king right.”

Hurts threw for over 300 yards in the game and was responsible for all four of Philly’s touchdowns.

Along with the San Francisco 49ers, the Eagles figure to be one of the top teams in the NFC this coming season. They have the third-shortest Super Bowl odds of any team in the NFL.

