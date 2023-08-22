NFL

Jalen Hurts Wants The Blame For Eagles Super Bowl Loss To Chiefs

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
rsz ddd
rsz ddd

The Philadelphia Eagles came up just short in Super Bowl LVII, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs on a last second field goal. It was the defense that gave up the final drive and necessary field position for the game-winning kick, but quarterback Jalen Hurts is apparently the one who wants the blame for the loss.

Jalen Hurts: Blame Me For Super Bowl Loss

Hurts wasn’t only the Eagles’ top offensive contributor during the big game, he was a huge reason for their success all season long. 2022 was officially his breakout year, as he accounted for 35 total touchdowns to 6 interceptions while leading his team to a 14-1 record in games that he started. His performance was good enough to earn the second-most MVP votes.

The Super Bowl loss has certainly stung for the members of the team, as many championship losses do. But Hurts has taken it especially hard, and has even gone as far as “insisting” that his teammates place the blame on him, according to a report.

Hurts is making an appearance on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s NFL Preview issue, and the feature article is about him. It goes into detail on plenty of subjects surrounding the young star quarterback, including how he felt about coming up short in the biggest game of his life.

Apparently, in the locker room after the loss to the Chiefs, Hurts stood in front of his teammates and insisted that they place the blame on him for coming up short. He cited the first half fumble as the reason.

Eagles Will Be One Of The Top Teams In 2023

The Eagles were up 14-7 with possession of the ball near midfield. They ran a designed quarterback draw, and the ball just slipped out of Hurts’ hands as he approached the line of scrimmage. The ball was scooped up by Chiefs defender Nick Bolton, who returned it all the way for a touchdown. The Chiefs tied the game, and took away the chance at a serious momentum swing early in the game.

The reaction amongst his teammates was confusion. He was later pulled aside by an Eagles staffer who said, “Bro, you’re a big reason we got here, and you’re a big reason we’re gonna get back, and we’re gonna finish this thing.”

Hurts responded: “You’re f–king right.”

Hurts threw for over 300 yards in the game and was responsible for all four of Philly’s touchdowns.

Along with the San Francisco 49ers, the Eagles figure to be one of the top teams in the NFC this coming season. They have the third-shortest Super Bowl odds of any team in the NFL.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Antontio Brown Steelers pic
NFL

LATEST Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown is facing potential arrest for missed child support payments

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  36min
Sam Howell Commanders pic 1
NFL
Sam Howell’s dominant performance helped snap the Ravens’ 24-game preseason win streak last night
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h

Heading into last night’s preseason game, the Baltimore Ravens had a winning streak on the line. They had won 24 straight preseason games and the Ravens take pride in that….

rsz 14413424750
NFL
Colts Are Expecting A Big Return For Jonathan Taylor, Want A First Round Pick
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  16h

The running back market continues to turn itself over in the NFL, as the Indianapolis Colts have granted Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade. Colts Asking For First Round…

rsz fffff
NFL
NFL Odds: Anthony Richardson Is The Rookie QB Most Likely To Be Benched First
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  18h
rsz dfdfd
NFL
Stefon Diggs Says Rumors From Stephen A Smith Are “100% Not True”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  19h
rsz https fansidedcom wp content uploads getty images 2021 09 1340811549
NFL
Commanders Player Says Ravens Preseason Win Streak Will End Tonight
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  20h
Devon Achane Dolphins pic
NFL
Dolphins’ rookie RB Devon Achane avoided a ‘severe’ shoulder injury and still has a chance to be ready for Week 1
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  21h
Arrow to top