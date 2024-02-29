Former Premier League star Perry Groves has criticized Manchester United poster boy Marcus Rashford, calling him lazy and claiming he would not get into Liverpool or Arsenal’s starting XI.

Manchester United academy graduate Rashford is considered one of the most talented players in the Premier League. However, his work rate has always been a hot topic of discussion. The England international regularly exhibits reluctance in helping out at the back and retrieving the ball after losing possession inside the opposition half.

Over the last few weeks, there has been speculation about Rashford’s future at Old Trafford. Under the keen eyes of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, United are reportedly looking to build a lean and mean team — one capable of giving the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal a run for their money. And an underperforming Rashford, who is one of the club’s highest earners, may not be a part of the project.

Ex-Arsenal ace Grover believes options are limited for Rashford if he leaves United, as neither Arsenal nor Liverpool would take him. On talkSPORT, he revealed (via HITC):

“Does he get in Arsenal’s team? No. Mikel Arteta doesn’t take him because he doesn’t work hard enough off the ball. Marcus Rashford is lazy. Does he get in Liverpool’s team? 100 per cent no. Even Spurs, the way that Spurs play, on the front foot closing down… And you have got his wages (to consider).

“I think, if I was a manager, I would either try and get rid of Marcus Rashford, or sit him down and say; ‘It’s a clean slate but you have got to work’. ’Because, if you don’t, you’re a liability’.”

Rashford Had A Night To Forget In FA Cup Win Over Nottingham Forest

Manchester United center-forward Rashford cut a frustrating figure as his team scraped to a slender 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup Fifth Round on Wednesday night (February 28). He misplaced passes, failed to put pressure on the goalkeeper, and was no good at creating chances.

Throughout the game, Rashford completed only 15 passes (71% accuracy), had no shots on target, and failed to create any goalscoring opportunities for his teammates. He also lost possession twice, yielded three of five ground duels, and failed to pull off the only tackle he attempted.