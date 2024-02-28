Soccer

Liverpool Keen On Summer Transfer Swoop For Porto Defensive Midfielder Alan Varela

Author image
Cai Parry
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Liverpool Varela
Liverpool Varela

English Premier League leaders Liverpool are targeting a move for Porto defensive midfielder Alan Varela ahead of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool Register Alan Varela Interest

Current Premier League leaders Liverpool are reportedly setting their sights on a summer transfer move for Porto and Argentina Under-20 defensive midfielder Alan Varela, who has also been monitored by Manchester City.

Varela only arrived at the Estádio do Dragão from Argentine giants Boca Juniors in August, but he is already being touted as the ‘next Javier Mascherano’ after making an instant impact in Portugal. The 22-year-old joined for a reported €8 million fee on a deal until the summer of 2028.

His release clause is currently said to be set at €70 million, and it is believed that the Reds are considering activating this option in the summer according to O Jogo.

Since making his debut against Arouca back in September, Varela has made a total of 28 appearances across all competitions, scoring twice and assisting twice in the process.

This includes starts in all seven of Porto’s UEFA Champions League matches this season, where he most recently excelled in a 1-0 win over Premier League title chasers Arsenal in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Portugal Star Ruben Neves Gives Glowing Recommendation

Former Wolves and Porto midfielder – now at Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal – Ruben Neves was full of praise for Varela when asked about him in an interview, identifying the Argentine as an ‘excellent player’.

“He is an excellent player. It was an excellent signing for Porto, perhaps the team’s most regular reinforcement in terms of time and quality of play,” Neves claimed.

“He is extremely aggressive, is always very well positioned in defensive balances and, lately, he has been getting a little further forward, making his passing and finishing ability count. He’s already scored two goals. He is very complete and has been one of the most important elements of the team.”

Liverpool Injuries Highlight Need For Further Depth

The Reds completed a total overhaul of their midfield in the summer, landing four new signings in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo.

Despite the quartet joining the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic as midfield options, Jurgen Klopp has still had to rely on academy youngsters after being left with an injury-ravaged squad.

All of Szoboszlai, Thiago, Jones and Bajcetic missed Liverpool’s win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final last Sunday, while Gravenberch was forced off on a stretcher, and Endo left the ground on crutches.

Even though young Bobby Clark and James McConnell have impressed in their brief spells with the first team, these injuries undoubtedly highlight the need for even further depth amongst their midfield options, especially with Thiago’s departure in the summer now looking likely.

Avoiding an injury prone player will be key for the Reds’ midfield going forward, and Varela looks to be exactly that as he has no reported injury concerns since the 2021/22 season.

This could see Liverpool go all out for the defensive midfield talent at the end of the season, as they also look to secure a new manager amid Klopp’s impending departure.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Cai Parry

Cai Parry is a sports writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby. Cai has been published by both Nottingham Forest FC and Burton Albion FC, working closely with their under-21, under-19, and women's sides, mainly providing matchday content such as match reports and interviews. As well, Cai has experience working in social media with the Football Association of Wales, where he worked on a freelance basis. He also has experience as an accredited writer in the JD Cymru Premier for both Y Clwb Pêl-Droed and welshfootie, where he has produced matchday content as an on location reporter since the 2019/20 season.
View All Posts By Cai Parry
Author Image

Cai Parry

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Cai Parry is a sports writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby. Cai has been published by both Nottingham Forest FC and Burton Albion FC, working closely with their under-21, under-19, and women's sides, mainly providing matchday content such as match reports and interviews. As well, Cai has experience working in social media with the Football Association of Wales, where he worked on a freelance basis. He also has experience as an accredited writer in the JD Cymru Premier for both Y Clwb Pêl-Droed and welshfootie, where he has produced matchday content as an on location reporter since the 2019/20 season.
View All Posts By Cai Parry

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Champions League
Soccer

LATEST Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Why Gunners Passed Up The Opportunity To Sign Barcelona Target Last Summer

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 28 2024
Manchester United Have Salvaged 9 Points From A Losing Position This Season
Soccer
Manchester United News: Fabrizio Romano Addresses Erik Ten Hag Exit Rumors Following Rio Ferdinand’s Mikel Arteta Comments
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 28 2024

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has suggested Manchester United co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, could give Erik ten Hag time to hash out his ideas at Old Trafford, dismissing the Dutchman’s exit…

Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola
Soccer
“It’s been a tough season for him” – Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Confirms Fresh Injury Blow Ahead Of Manchester United & Liverpool Clashes
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 28 2024

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed Jack Grealish picked up a groin injury in his team’s FA Cup Fifth-Round victory over Luton Town on Tuesday night (February 27). The…

Barcelona President Joan Laporta
Soccer
Report: Barcelona Chiefs Meet Nike Amid Uncertainty Over Their Partnership
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 28 2024
MAnchester City And Liverpool Premier League
Soccer
10 Teams That Have Salvaged The Most Points After Falling Behind In The 2023-24 Premier League Season: Liverpool & Manchester City Headline List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 28 2024
Erling Haaland Scores 5 Goals In Manchester City Win
Soccer
FA Cup Fifth Round: Erling Haaland Delivers 5-Star Performance To Take Manchester City To Mega Win Over Luton Town
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 28 2024
Ramsdale
Soccer
Aaron Ramsdale Keen To Leave Arsenal In The Summer After Being Dropped For David Raya
Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 27 2024
Arrow to top