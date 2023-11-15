NFL

Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones Has Lost The Locker Room In New England

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz ap23316652574647 scaled e1699820079527
rsz ap23316652574647 scaled e1699820079527

The New England Patriots are tied for the second-worst record in the NFL, with a 2-8 mark through the first ten games. There are serious questions about the team’s future, both immediate and long term, and the quarterback that they drafted 10th overall three years ago has been benched mid-game three times already in 2023. And according to reports out of Boston, Mac Jones has apparently lost the faith of the rest of the players in the locker room.

Report: Patriots Players Are Out On Mac Jones

The first two years of Jones’ career looked promising enough to at least keep him around and continue his development. He qualified for the Pro Bowl as a rookie, throwing 22 touchdowns to 13 interceptions and leading the Patriots to the playoffs in the first post-Tom Brady season. But both his statistics and winning percentage dipped in 2022, and things have gotten even worse during the first half of 2023.

Jones has a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 1:1, finishing the first ten weeks with ten of each. His ten picks are tied for the second most in the league with Jordan Love and just one behind Josh Allen, and he throws for fewer yards per game than Zach Wilson. He has been benched three times at various points throughout the season, most recently for the final, potentially game-winning drive during the game in Frankfurt last weekend.

New England Should Look Towards The 2024 Draft

It remains unclear whether the Patriots will turn to Bailey Zappe for the rest of the season or continue to ride with a shaky Mac Jones. But while he may not yet have lost his job, there are rumors that he has lost the locker room.

According to Boston Herald reporter Andrew Callahan via a team source, about 80% of the players on New England’s roster are “out” on Jones. A different source said that a “vast majority” of the players are done with him.

It is obviously too late to make any kind of trade to improve the position, and it is likely that the Patriots will punt on the current season and look towards the 2024 NFL Draft for help.

They’ll take their bye week to try and evaluate the situation, but we may have seen the last of Mac Jones as the starting quarterback for the Patriots. Their next game will be played against the New York Giants on November 26th.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz ap23316652574647 scaled e1699820079527
NFL

LATEST Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones Has Lost The Locker Room In New England

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  54min
USATSI 21885241 168397130 lowres
NFL
How To Win Real Money Betting On NFL TNF Week 11 With USA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h

Would you like to win real money betting on Thursday Night Football this week? Check out the best USA sports betting sites here ahead of Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens…

Deshaun Watson Browns pic 1
NFL
Browns Injury Report: Deshaun Watson needs season-ending shoulder surgery, putting P.J. Walker in line to start
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h

The Cleveland Browns have found ways to win ugly this season. Their QB situation has been shaky all year. In nine games played, they’ve already started three different QBs. Deshaun…

USATSI 21826874 168397130 lowres
NFL
Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens Picks, Parlays, Predictions & Odds: Who Wins NFL Week 11 TNF?
Author image Joe Lyons  •  4h
Justin Fields Bears pic 1
NFL
Bears Injury Report: Barring a setback, Justin Fields is expected to start this Sunday for Chicago in Week 11
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h
nbcsports.brightspotcdn
NFL
Jets Depth Chart: RB Michael Carter Released
Author image Owen Jones  •  20h
rsz hlsfjrgjqmfwffontjf5
NFL
Vikings News: Justin Jefferson Is Running “Without Discomfort”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 14 2023
Arrow to top