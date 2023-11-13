The final game of the NFL’s international series was played on Sunday. Bill Belichick and the Patriots were in Germany to face the Indianapolis Colts. It was an ugly game for both teams and New England had a chance to win it in the end. Mac Jones led the team down the field to set his team up with a go-ahead touchdown.

However, Jones threw a crucial interception at the one-yard line, and the Patriots’ chance to win the game suddenly vanished. With the loss in Week 10, New England is now 2-8. They are 1-6 in their last seven games, losing their last three in a row. The Patriots have a bye in Week 11 and some tough decisions need to be made. It’s possible that Mac Jones is no longer the starter after the bye. We’ll have to wait and see.

Mac Jones is far from the player that the Patriots expected him to be this season

At 2-8, the Patriots are experiencing one of their worst seasons under head coach Bill Belichick. The defense has been average at best this season, but their offense is one of the worst in the league. New England is averaging (14.1) points per game this season. Only the New York Giants (11.8) are worse. Mac Jones has not been able to elevate the Patriots’ offense at all and his days as the starting QB could be numbered.

In 41 career starts for the Patriots, Jones is 18-23. This season is far and away his worst year with New England. Jones went 10-7 his rookie season, 6-8 in 2022, and is 2-8 this season. Additionally, Jones has 10 interceptions in 2023. Tied for worst in the league with Green Bay’s Jordan Love. Jones has 10 touchdown passes to go with his 10 interceptions this season. Not the consistency the Patriots want or need at QB.

I genuinely cannot fathom how people think that Bailey Zappe quarterbacking the #Patriots will change anything — they have no starting caliber, let alone franchise QB, on roster. Mac Jones is not it. Bailey Zappe is not it. Will Grier is not it. Malik Cunningham is not it. New… pic.twitter.com/HFxbfrbydO — Carlos (@LosTalksPats) November 13, 2023

Right now, the Patriots don’t have any answers at QB. After Mac Jones, every other QB they have has little to no starting experience in the NFL. With the loss in Week 10, the Patriots are 2-8 this season and are in prime position to have a top-five draft pick in 2024. It’s one they’ll likely need to use on a QB if the right player is there for them. New England still has seven games left this season.