American Football

Patriots’ Malik Cunningham played WR and QB last night in New England’s first pre-season game

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Malik Cunningham Pats pic
Malik Cunningham Pats pic

Last night, the New England Patriots hosted the Houston Texans for their first pre-season game. The Pats lost 20-9 to the Texans, but one player shined in the second half. Undrafted free agent Malik Cunningham signed with New England shortly after the 2023 Draft. 

On their current depth chart, he’s fourth at QB. However, the Patriots know that Cunningham has an elite level of talent and they’ve had him primarily playing at WR. During practices, he’s primarily been at WR, but he scored the Patriots’ only touchdown last night in their final drive as QB.

Malik Cunningham is a versatile athlete who can play WR and QB for the Patriots

In college, Malik Cunningham played five seasons at Louisville as their starting QB. He had big shoes to fill after Lamar Jackson was the QB at Lousiville before him. Jackson was one of the most electric players in the sport. He won the Heisman in 2016 with the Cardinals. During five seasons at Louisville, Cunningham had 70 passing and 50 rushing touchdowns over 56 career games.

Playing two positions in college is hard, but trying to do it in the NFL as a rookie as in unheard of. Before he entered the game on the Patriots’ final drive last night, the team had not scored a touchdown yet. Cunningham got the offense together and told them they were going to drive down the field and score.


He led the Patriots on a 14-play, 75-yard drive to get the team at least one touchdown in their first pre-season game. Cunningham went 3-4 passing for 19 yards and also added 34 yards rushing. The 24-year-old praised his teammates and coaches for getting him ready to be able to play both WR and QB last night.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Best Names in College Football
American Football

LATEST Best Names in College Football 2023: Key and Peele Sketch Brought to Life By Remarkable Collection of Players

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jul 21 2023
Justin Jefferson 99 overall Madden 24 1
American Football
Justin Jefferson had a genuine reaction after he was announced as the first 99 overall player in Madden 24
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 17 2023

In the 2022 NFL season, Justin Jefferson was sensational for the Minnesota Vikings. He led the league in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving yards per game. That earned him the…

LeVeon Bell pic
American Football
Former Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell apologized to fans and said he ‘should never have left’
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 17 2023

In his eight-year NFL career, Le’Veon Bells’ best seasons came with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection in Pittsburgh. Recently, Bell posted a…

Tony Pollard pic
American Football
The Dallas Cowboys and RB Tony Pollard ‘are not expected’ to reach a deal by the 4:00 PM deadline today
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 17 2023
Austin Ekeler pic
American Football
Austin Ekeler is ‘pissed off’ that backup WRs in the NFL are making more money than he is as a starting RB
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 14 2023
Bryce Young pic
American Football
Panthers’ RB Miles Sanders said rookie QB Bryce Young is ‘cocky in a humble way’
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 14 2023
Philip Rivers pic
American Football
Long-time Chargers QB Philip Rivers and his wife Tiffany announced they are expecting their 10th child
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 14 2023
Arrow to top