The Patriots are reuniting with pass-rusher Trey Flowers after starting his career with New England

Zach Wolpin
In the 2015 NFL Draft, the Patriots took Trey Flowers in the fourth round out of Arkansas. Over the last three seasons, he’s played for two different teams and has been riddled with injuries. He played for the Dolphins last season but only made 4 appearances. 

Flowers’ best years in the NFL came with the New England Patriots. In 2019, he signed a five-year, $90 million deal with the Detroit Lions. He played only three years of that deal with the Lions due to injuries and they let him go early. The Patriots will benefit from having FLowers’ veteran presence back on their defensive line.

Trey Flowers returns to the Patriots after four seasons with New England to start his career


In the 2020 and 2021 seasons combined, Flowers only played in 14 games for the Detroit Lions. The last time he played double-digit games in a season was in 2019 when he played and started in 15 for Detroit. Flowers will turn 30 next week and still has the ability to be an effective player if he can stay healthy.

New England is aware of his past injury history and they will take that into account this season. This offseason, the Patriots added Keion White through the draft in 2023. Deatrich Wise will also play a lot of snaps for the Patriots this season. Their coaching staff can be strategic in how they use Flowers.


Flowers is a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots and knows what it takes to reach the top. He can be a mentor for the younger players that the Patriots have on their roster in 2023.  Jamie Collins played that role as a veteran mentor for the younger players last season. That could be Trey Flowers’ role heading into this season.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
Zach Wolpin

