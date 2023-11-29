NFL

Patriots Depth Chart: Mac Jones may have lost his job as the starting QB in New England

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Zappe and Jones pic
Zappe and Jones pic

For 20 years, the Patriots had Tom Brady as their QB, one of the most consistent winners in NFL history. When Brady left the team after the 2019 season, Cam Newton was their starter in 2020. In the following draft, New England used the 15th overall pick on Mac Jones out of Alabama. 

In 42 career starts for the Patriots, Jones is 18-24. He went 10-7 as a rookie, 6-8 last season, and then 2-9 so far in 2023. That kind of play is not cutting it for New England. That is why Jones has been benched in four of the 11 games he’s started this season. He was benched for the second half of their 10-7 loss in Week 12 to the Giants. Jones has simply hit rock bottom for the Patriots and it will be hard to salvage his job as their starter.

Will Bailey Zappe or Malik Cunningham start for the Patriots in Week 13?


In 11 starts for the Patriots this season, Mac Jones has thrown 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Additionally, his (192.7) yards per game in 2023 is the lowest of his career. Jones has also thrown at least one interception in nine of his 11 games this season. He’s had three games with multiple interceptions, including in Week 12 vs. the Giants.

Leading up to this game, Bill Belichick told reporters that the team did not know who they were going to start. We would later find out from a Patriots RB that the team knew all along Jones would start. However, Bailey Zappe did split snaps with Jones during that week of practice. When Jones was benched in the second half, Zappe came in and finished the game for the Patriots. At practice today, Jones was seen standing behind Malik Cunningham and Zappe. He did not throw any passes in a specific portion of practice with the WRs and TEs. That could be a small indication that the Patriots could be making a QB change this week.


If Mac Jones doesn’t start in Week 13, the Patriots will likely turn to Bailey Zappe. The 4th round pick from the 2022 Draft has made two career starts for the Patriots and has won both of those games. Altogether, he’s appeared in eight total games. Four in 2022 and four so far this season. That could certainly be changing this week. Zappe might have the opportunity to start another game for the Patriots. New England knows what kind of production they will get from Mac Jones and they’re ready to move on.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Zappe and Jones pic
NFL

LATEST Patriots Depth Chart: Mac Jones may have lost his job as the starting QB in New England

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
nbcsports.brightspotcdn 1
NFL
Lions Open The Practice Window For Hendon Hooker
Author image Owen Jones  •  2h

The Detroit Lions have officially opened the practice window for rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker who is coming off a torn ACL.   More QB news: The #Lions have opened the…

Kenneth Walker Seahawks pic
NFL
Seahawks Injury Report: Kenneth Walker (oblique) is unlikely to play on TNF vs. the Cowboys in Week 13
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h

The Seahawks are in the middle of their toughest stretch of games in the 2023 season. Seattle lost to the 49ers last week and they still have to play Dallas,…

9d7dd4f0 8cb6 11ee bfda 8d6e826bc6ce
NFL
Against Which Team Will Aaron Rodgers Make His Return?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  3h
panthers chuba hubbard nc ap
NFL
The Carolina Panthers Could Still, Technically, Host A Playoff Game
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  3h
Tytus Howard Texans pic
NFL
Texans Injury Report: Tytus Howard will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury suffered in Week 12
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  7h
Jonathan Taylor Colts pic 1
NFL
Colts Injury Report: Jonathan Taylor needs thumb surgery and will miss roughly 2-3 weeks for Indianapolis
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  7h
Arrow to top