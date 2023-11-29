For 20 years, the Patriots had Tom Brady as their QB, one of the most consistent winners in NFL history. When Brady left the team after the 2019 season, Cam Newton was their starter in 2020. In the following draft, New England used the 15th overall pick on Mac Jones out of Alabama.

In 42 career starts for the Patriots, Jones is 18-24. He went 10-7 as a rookie, 6-8 last season, and then 2-9 so far in 2023. That kind of play is not cutting it for New England. That is why Jones has been benched in four of the 11 games he’s started this season. He was benched for the second half of their 10-7 loss in Week 12 to the Giants. Jones has simply hit rock bottom for the Patriots and it will be hard to salvage his job as their starter.

Will Bailey Zappe or Malik Cunningham start for the Patriots in Week 13?



In 11 starts for the Patriots this season, Mac Jones has thrown 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Additionally, his (192.7) yards per game in 2023 is the lowest of his career. Jones has also thrown at least one interception in nine of his 11 games this season. He’s had three games with multiple interceptions, including in Week 12 vs. the Giants.

Leading up to this game, Bill Belichick told reporters that the team did not know who they were going to start. We would later find out from a Patriots RB that the team knew all along Jones would start. However, Bailey Zappe did split snaps with Jones during that week of practice. When Jones was benched in the second half, Zappe came in and finished the game for the Patriots. At practice today, Jones was seen standing behind Malik Cunningham and Zappe. He did not throw any passes in a specific portion of practice with the WRs and TEs. That could be a small indication that the Patriots could be making a QB change this week.

It’s Zappe hour Bailey Zappe took the bulk of the QB reps from the period of practice we saw. Malik Cunningham took the other reps. pic.twitter.com/WZVQgjv2j6 — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) November 29, 2023



If Mac Jones doesn’t start in Week 13, the Patriots will likely turn to Bailey Zappe. The 4th round pick from the 2022 Draft has made two career starts for the Patriots and has won both of those games. Altogether, he’s appeared in eight total games. Four in 2022 and four so far this season. That could certainly be changing this week. Zappe might have the opportunity to start another game for the Patriots. New England knows what kind of production they will get from Mac Jones and they’re ready to move on.