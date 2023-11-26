NFL

Patriots News: Mac Jones Benched For A Fourth Time In 2023

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
ee4bd660 8c94 11ee b4fb 186a0c7223e1
ee4bd660 8c94 11ee b4fb 186a0c7223e1

The New England Patriots are the worst team in the AFC entering Week 12, and have been plagued by quarterback issues all season. In territory unfamiliar to Bill Belichick, the team will spend the rest of the 2023 season looking forward to next year, and they might end up with one of the coveted top picks and a shot at one of the premier quarterback prospects in the Class of 2024. No matter where they land or how they plan to address the QB problem, it is safe to say that Mac Jones won’t be one to be considered for the starting job next season.

Patriots: Mac Jones Benched Yet Again vs. Giants

Jones has been on the hottest of hot seats when it comes to quarterbacks around the NFL this season, and has been one of the favorites to be the first one to be benched in 2023. And while he has technically started every game, he has come far from finishing them.

In Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, Jones never made it back to the field after halftime. He threw two interceptions in the first half, went touchdown-less, and completed 12 of his 21 passes for just 89 yards. Bailey Zappe was put in in relief in the second half with the Patriots trailing 7-0.

It is the fourth time in eleven games that Jones has been relegated to bench duty. He was removed from in back-to-back games in Weeks 4 and 5 against the Cowboys and Saints, and then again during the Patriots loss to the Colts in Germany a few weeks back.

Patriots Looking Toward The Future Of QB Position

Should they continue to lose, and especially if the Giants hold on to defeat them on Sunday, then the Patriots will be in prime position to draft on of the top prospects. Entering the week, they were slated to pick 3rd behind only the Bears and Cardinals, and had an equal amount of losses as New York.

Caleb Williams and Drake Maye are widely considered to be the first two QBs off the board when the draft rolls around in April, but the class is thought to be deep in pass-throwing talent.

New England will play against the Chargers, Steelers, and Chiefs over the next three weeks.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
dm 231121 ffp jalenhurts
NFL

LATEST Eagles Can Clinch Playoff Spot With Win Over Bills On Sunday

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  25min
rsz marquez valdes scantling1
NFL
Chiefs News: Patrick Mahomes Putting In Extra Work With WRs To Fix Drop Issues
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again one of the front-runners when it comes to odds of winning the Super Bowl. They came up short in their big showdown with…

rsz skysports alex smith tom brady 3879505
NFL
NFL: Alex Smith Disagrees With Statements Made By Tom Brady About State Of The League
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h

Tom Brady is enjoying the first full season of his retirement from the NFL in 2023, though we have still been seeing his face regularly. He hosts the “Let’s Go”…

rsz 14548928120
NFL
Raiders: Maxx Crosby Will Attempt To Play Against Chiefs Despite Being Listed As Doubtful
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  15h
rsz cj stroud
NFL
3 NFL Games With Most Playoff Impact For Week 12
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  19h
rsz aaron rodgers 685eba9848da4df8a96d507622346f97
NFL
NFL: Aaron Rodgers And The Jets Could Play At Lambeau Field In 2024
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  20h
rsz 42f2f10a bf5c 4ea3 a5eb a0b84e458c743 1
NFL
NFL Players Call For Changes To MetLife Stadium Playing Field After Another Season-Ending Injury
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  21h
Arrow to top