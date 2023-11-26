Patriots News: Mac Jones Benched For A Fourth Time In 2023

The New England Patriots are the worst team in the AFC entering Week 12, and have been plagued by quarterback issues all season. In territory unfamiliar to Bill Belichick, the team will spend the rest of the 2023 season looking forward to next year, and they might end up with one of the coveted top picks and a shot at one of the premier quarterback prospects in the Class of 2024. No matter where they land or how they plan to address the QB problem, it is safe to say that Mac Jones won’t be one to be considered for the starting job next season.

Patriots: Mac Jones Benched Yet Again vs. Giants

Mac Jones has been benched for the FOURTH time this season… Second game in a row 😳 pic.twitter.com/YZunJQjUOb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 26, 2023

Jones has been on the hottest of hot seats when it comes to quarterbacks around the NFL this season, and has been one of the favorites to be the first one to be benched in 2023. And while he has technically started every game, he has come far from finishing them.

In Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, Jones never made it back to the field after halftime. He threw two interceptions in the first half, went touchdown-less, and completed 12 of his 21 passes for just 89 yards. Bailey Zappe was put in in relief in the second half with the Patriots trailing 7-0.

It is the fourth time in eleven games that Jones has been relegated to bench duty. He was removed from in back-to-back games in Weeks 4 and 5 against the Cowboys and Saints, and then again during the Patriots loss to the Colts in Germany a few weeks back.

Patriots Looking Toward The Future Of QB Position

ANOTHER INT! Mac Jones what are you doing??pic.twitter.com/pbGwnVZfKphttps://t.co/qiURWxYSP4 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 26, 2023

Should they continue to lose, and especially if the Giants hold on to defeat them on Sunday, then the Patriots will be in prime position to draft on of the top prospects. Entering the week, they were slated to pick 3rd behind only the Bears and Cardinals, and had an equal amount of losses as New York.

Caleb Williams and Drake Maye are widely considered to be the first two QBs off the board when the draft rolls around in April, but the class is thought to be deep in pass-throwing talent.

New England will play against the Chargers, Steelers, and Chiefs over the next three weeks.