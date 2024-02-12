Patrick Mahomes Is Now 11-3 As An Underdog In His Career

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were listed as the underdog in three of their four postseason games during their run to Super Bowl 2024, and they proved that the oddsmakers made yet another mistake on Sunday.

Mahomes Now 11-3 In His Career As An Underdog

“The Kansas City Chiefs are never underdogs.” – Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/sSc5Ww0JQj — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

The San Francisco 49ers came into the game as 2-point favorites. It was the second time in as many years that the Chiefs came into a Super Bowl with an underdog status, as the Philadelphia Eagles had a one-point edge last year. And while it was a low-scoring affair in comparison to last season, the margin of the game wound up being the exact same, with Kansas City winning by three points to win back-to-back titles.

After the game, Mahomes took a shot at those that ever doubted him and his team. When asked by Jim Nantz on the stage during the trophy presentation about his team’s betting status the last three games:

“Yeah, just know that the Kansas City Chiefs are never underdogs. Just know that.”

While the claim is bold, there isn’t a quarterback in the league that has had more success when the other team is favored. After overcoming the odds in the last three games, Mahomes is now 11-3 in the 14 games in his career that he has been listed as the underdog.

Not Many Will Doubt The Chiefs Going Forward

Patrick Mahomes as an underdog in the playoffs: Last season:

Super Bowl LVII (+1 vs. PHI): Wins 38-35✅ This season:

Divisional Rd. (+2.5 at BUF): Wins 27-24✅ AFC Championship Game (+4.5 at BAL): Wins 17-10✅ Super Bowl LVIII (+2 vs. SF): Wins 25-22✅ 4-0 SU/ATS 👀🤯😳 — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) February 12, 2024

Sunday’s Super Bowl marked the second time that Mahomes had been an underdog in three straight games. The first instance came in the first 3 starts of his career. He and the Chiefs won all three.

There won’t be many who doubt Mahomes going forward. He knew about his greatness coming into this season, but there weren’t many who thought that the Chiefs were the team to beat in 2023, especially after their loss to the Raiders on Christmas dropped them down to 9-6 on the year.

But the win over the 49ers cements the Chiefs as one of the handful of dynasties that the NFL has ever had, and puts Mahomes on a fast track to finishing his career with even more accolades than the current player who is considered to be the greatest of all time.

The 49ers are listed as the favorites to win the Super Bowl next year, making the Chiefs an underdog once again.