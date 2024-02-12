The Kansas City Chiefs defended their Super Bowl title in 2024 after beating the 49ers, to become the first back-to-back winners since the Patriots in 2004 & 2005 – but, did you know? No NFL team has EVER won the Vince Lombardi Trophy three times on the bounce.

Previous Super Bowl ‘Back-to-Back’ Winners



Before the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2023 and 2024, it was the New England Patriots that held the title as being the last NFL team win back-to-back Super Bowls.

The Chiefs came close in 2020 and 2021 after winning Super Bowl LIV and then finishing runners-up the following season – but they put that record straight in 2024 with a 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

With star quarterback Patrick Mahomes their talisman again and winning this third Super Bowl MVP.

This latest Super Bowl ‘back-to-back’ win now means we’ve seen NINE repeat winners of NFL’s biggest event since it began in 1967.

With the Pittsburgh Steelers being king of the repeat wins having done the double twice – in 1979 & 80, 1975 & 76.

As mentioned, New England did their Super Bowl double in 2004 and 2005. While before that we saw the Broncos successfully defend their crown in 1998 and 1999.

The Cowboys (1993 & 1994), 49ers (1989 & 90), Steelers (1979 & 80, 1975 & 76), Dolphins (1973 & 74) and Packers (1967 & 68), who won the first two Super Bowls, are the only other teams to have etched their names on the Super Bowl back-to-back winners list.

No Team Has Won Three Super Bowls In-a-Row: Can The Kansas City Chiefs Become The First?



However, from the opening 58 Super Bowls, we are still to see a team win three Vince Lombardi Trophies in-a-row.

We’ve not really come close as yet either – with all previous repeat winners not making the Super Bowl after their back-to-back wins.

But, with the Chiefs winning the last two – this Super Bowl first is well and truly ON as we look ahead to 2025 in New Orleans.

The best US sports betting sites have put the Chiefs in as their +500 Super Bowl favorites to make history, with the 49ers next best at +600 and the Lions +700.

Kansas City Chiefs Have Now Won Four Super Bowls, But Still Trail the Patriots and Steelers With Six Each

With the Kansas City Chiefs beating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58, this took their haul to four – with their other Super Bowl wins coming in 2023, 2020 and 1970.

But, despite this quartet of Super Bowl successes, the Chiefs are still behind the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers – who both have SIX Super Bowls under their belts.

Just behind the top two are the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers with five Super Bowl wins each.

Where Is Super Bowl 59 Going To Be Staged?

As the dust settles on the Super Bowl for another season, NFL fans will have one eye on 2025 and where it will be held.

Step forward the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Of course, this is the home of the New Orleans Saints, who won the Super Bowl for the only time in 2010 (XLIV).

New Orleans are also seasoned pros at hosting the Super Bowl – the city has hosted NFL’s biggest game a massive 10 TIMES.

The first came in Super Bowl IV in 1970, which the Kansas City Chiefs won – would this be a sign?

While the last time New Orleans staged the Super Bowl was in 2013 (XLVII), which the Ravens saw off the 49ers.

Only Florida, with 11 hosting duties, has staged the Super Bowl more times than Louisiana.

2025 Super Bowl LIX Date, Venue & Time

🏈 Super Bowl LIX

📅 Date: Sunday, February 9, 2025

Sunday, February 9, 2025 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST

6:30 pm EST 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App

NBC / NBC Sports App 🏟 Stadium: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana 🎲 Odds: Chiefs +500 | 49ers +600 | Lions +700

What Is Kansas City Chiefs Record Like Playing in New Orleans?

With Super Bowl 59 being played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana – then, should the Kansas City Chiefs make it all the way to their fifth Super Bowl in the last six years, NFL fans may look ahead to see how they’ve performed when playing in New Orleans.

Over the years, the Chiefs have played at New Orleans seven times, with the first of these coming back in 1972.

While their most recent game at the Caesars Superdome came in 2020, in a 32-29 win for the Chiefs.

Their overall record in New Orleans is not too shabby though – from those seven games, they’ve won FIVE – including the last two.

So, just like the Allegiant Stadium, where the Chiefs hadn’t lost a game, could the Super Bowl 59 be another happy stomping ground for the current champs.

