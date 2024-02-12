At the end of regulation, Super Bowl 58 was tied 19-19. Before the start of the 2022 season, the league installed new OT rules for the playoffs. Now, each team gets a chance to possess the ball in OT. Before this rule was changed, the team who got the ball first could get a touchdown on their first possession and win the game.

Before the OT period began, a coin flip had to be done to determine who would have the ball first. The 49ers won the toss and decided to receive the ball first. However, many media members and personnel around the league believe that was the wrong decision. Additionally, reports have surfaced that some 49ers players were unware of the new OT rules. Not a good look for head coach Kyle Shanahan and his coaching staff.

Were the 49ers not prepared as a team for OT?

Lindsay Jones of The Ringer had details on how San Francisco’s players were not informed of the new OT rules. The first player to make a comment was defensive lineman Arik Armstead. He admitted he did not know they were new rules for OT until he saw them on the jumbotron during the Super Bowl. Additionally, FB Kyle Juszczyk admitted he was unware of what the strategy was. Juszczyk thought San Francisco could win the game if they went down the field and scored a touchdown.

Two players admitting they did not know they new OT rules this season is a bad look for San Francisco. Especially head coach Kyle Shanahan. Armstead and Juszczyk spoke up, but how many other Niners players were also unaware? What hurts is that the Chiefs had a strategy for this and had been preparing all season according to safety Justin Reid. He said the team has been discussing this and working on these kind of scenarios in training camp.

That is the difference between the Chiefs and the 49ers. Andy Reid is an elite head coach and had his team prepared for this moment all season. The Chiefs were going to kick the ball regardless even if they won the coin toss. They wanted to the ball second so they knew whether they needed a field goal or touchdown to win. According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, his plan was that the 49ers wanted the ball third. In their minds, they thought both teams could be held to a field goal to start OT. Then, San Francisco could win on a field goal the second time they got the ball.

However, the Niners never got the ball back and they lost the Super Bowl because of it. San Francisco went on a 13-play drive to start OT but had to settle for three points. That put the Chiefs in the drives seat. If they had to, Kansas City would have settled for a field goal. Knowing the Cheifs, that was never in their plan. They were going for a touchdown on their first possession of OT. That’s exactly what the Chiefs ended up doing. Now they are Super Bowl champions for the third time in the last five seasons.