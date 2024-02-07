NFL

Patrick Mahomes’ Dad handed naughty invitation by OnlyFans model in Las Vegas

Joe Lyons
Patrick Mahomes Sr. was handed a naughty invitation to one of the raunchiest parties in Las Vegas this week – just days after another arrest on DUI charges.

Mahomes Sr., who is a former MLB pitcher and the father of one of the NFL’s greatest ever quarterbacks, could be in for some fun if he decides to accept OnlyFans model Sara Blake’s invite and attend the ‘Playmakers Party’ in Sin City.

Blake will host the event on Thursday at 9pm, which is presented by Babes in Toyland and FHM Magazine. It’s rumoured to be one of the biggest parties in the city on Super Bowl week and she even extended the invite to the Chiefs star.

The glamour model with over 50,000 Instagram followers told OutKick:

“When putting a guest list together I set out to find some of the coolest people affiliated with the sports world.

“In lieu of recent events, one that came to mind was Mr. Mahomes. No, not the QB for the Chiefs, but his daddy. He seems like a fun time. Though Patrick Jr. is still invited as long as he leaves his brother at home.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Blake Cheek (@onlysarablake)

Unfortunately for Mahomes’ infamous brother Jackson, who recently had aggravated sexual battery charges against him dropped, his name won’t be on the guest list.

Mahomes Sr.’s arrest isn’t expected to be a problem in terms of travelling to Sin City for Sunday’s championship game and he passed a sobriety test on Monday as per the terms of his bond.

According to the best NFL sportsbooks, Super Bowl LVIII is anticipated to be one of the closest match-ups in years and there is a two-point spread separating the pair – with the San Francisco 49ers currently favored.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are bidding for a third championship ring since the turn of the decade and their underdog status has done nothing but propel them to greatness in the playoffs so far.

