Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery

The brother of NFL MVP and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Jackson, has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery.

Jackson, 22, is a social media influencer with over 250,000 followers on Instagram and was regularly seen by his brother’s side as the Kansas City Chiefs cruised to a second Super Bowl since 2020 earlier this year.

Charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth count of battery, Mahomes was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

The relating incident happened earlier this year on February 25, 2023 at Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas.

A video is circulating online of the 22-year-old kissing the 40-year-old owner of the restaurant.

Two months ago, his lawyer provided local TV station KCTV with a statement denying the claims against his client Jackson.

“We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson. Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context.

“Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter.”

An arraignment hearing, where Jackson will hear the charges against him and submit a plea, has been set for today (Wednesday, May 3).

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons

