The 2023 Masters is almost upon us. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of American golfing sensation and multiple PGA Tour tournament winner, Xander Schauffele. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsements.

Xander Schauffele Net Worth Estimated At Just Short Of $20 Million

Xander Schauffele embarks on another Masters week as he aims to claim his first Masters win and first green jacket. Arguably one of the best golfers in the world right now and most consistent performers on the PGA Tour, Schauffele is set to compete this week at Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia – a course he has finished second and third at in the past four years.

Going into this week at the 2023 Masters, Schauffele is priced as the +2200 nineth favorite to win outright with the best offshore gambling sites. Last year it’s fair to say that Schauffele underperformed as he missed the cut and wasn’t even at Augusta for the weekend. However, he has played well here before and will be hopeful of winning his maiden major championship victory come Sunday.

Going into another compelling Masters week, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Xander Schauffele’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Xander Schauffele’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $19 million dollars.

The 29-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and is one of the biggest names in the sport of golf. The California golfing sensation has won multiple tournaments all around the world since turning pro back in 2015, including 10 wins overall and seven on the PGA Tour.

Golf Monthly now estimates his net worth to be at least $19 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Schauffele has began to earn huge sums of money in recent years and has solidified himself as one of the most consistent players on the golfing roster.

Schauffele’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures off the golf course too. His other main earners off the golf course comes through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later.

If Schauffele has a strong week at Augusta this week, his net worth could rise once more. Xander has fond memories of Augusta have finished second to Tiger Woods back in 2019, and finishing in third at the 2021 Masters when Hideki Matsuyama triumphed. Schauffele certainly has the gamer to go one better and claim his first major victory.

The career of Xander Schauffele has been an incredibly successful one thusfar, and a win at The Masters this week would perhaps take his game and name to a whole other level. Not only that, but he could cement himself as one of the greats with a major championship victory.

Xander Schauffele net worth figure according to sportskeeda.com

Xander Schauffele Career Earnings

Ever since Xander Schauffele turned professional, he has had a meteoric rise to the top of the sport. His first win came at the Greenbrier Classic back in 2017, his first of 10 career victories. Not only that, but Schauffele has already won in both American and in Europe in some of the biggest events on the PGA & DP World Tour’s respectively.

Now, in 2023, Schauffele is the world’s seventh best golfer behind the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler, according to the Official World Golf Rankings. So far this season, Schauffele has also had some Top 10 finishes this season in the first three months of the year. He has already won $2.5m+ this calendar year in prize money.

Forget off the course earnings for a minute, purely just on the PGA Tour, Xander Schauffele has earned $32,960,229 according to pgatour.com. This puts Schauffele outside of the Top 30 on the PGA Tour career earnings list of all time. However, if his career continues the way it is going right now, he will almost certainly continue to rise up those rankings and make it into the Top 20 in no time.

The career earnings don’t stop there thought for the 29-year-old. According to spotrac.com, Schauffele’s career earnings in total equates to over $56.5 million. As mentioned, his official pay-outs are somewhere in the region of $32 million, but he has earned almost $25 million more than that in total.

Schauffele’s most successful year to date in terms of career earnings was in fact last year. Schauffele earned somewhere in the region of $18.7 million in 2022, of which $7.5m of that was purely from PGA Tour winnings. He won the Scottish Open, Zurich Classic and Travellers Championship last year, making that his most successful year on the golf course to date.

More about Schauffele’s off the course earnings next.

Xander Schauffele Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Another reason that Xander Schauffele has a net worth of $19 million and has earned upward of $56 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

Schauffele is heavily endorsed by several huge global companies and is paid millions each year to promote their brand. The likes of Callaway, Aon, Hyland and of course his main sponsor, Adidas. The exact figure of Schauffele’s earnings from sponsors is unknown, but he is certainly making at least $4 million each year in salary from sponsors.

As previously mentioned, Adidas are Xander Schauffele’s main sponsor. Schauffele earns in excess of $10 million each year from his endorsement deal with Adidas. In turn, he wears Adidas clothing each and every golf tournament he plays in (source: sportcal.com).

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of Schauffele’s net worth.

As of today for The Masters, Scottie Scheffler is still the betting favorite to win back-to-back green jackets with the best sports betting apps. The likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth are also amongst the favorites to win the 2023 Masters. McIlroy is priced as the +700 second favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks to complete the career grand slam and win his maiden green jacket.

What a week of golf we have on our hands from Augusta, beginning on Thursday April 6. Finger’s crossed the tournament lives up to the hype!

