One NFL Draft Expert believes Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy will be drafted in the top five

Zach Wolpin
The 2024 Draft is filled with a ton of QB talent in the first round. Caleb Williams is presumably the #1 pick by Chicago after they traded Justin Fields. Washington and New England have picks two and three. They’ll likely take QBs as well. Three QBs could be taken within the top three picks. 

NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah’s latest mock draft has four QBs being taken in the first four picks. Jeremiah has the Minnesota Vikings trading up with the Cardinals to take J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan. The National Champion QB has drawn a serious amount of buzz since his time with the Wolverines ended. There are two teams including the Vikings that are interested in drafting McCarthy in April.

Which team will draft J.J. McCarthy in 2024?


In the 2024 NFL Draft, the first three picks are rather chalk. Caleb Williams will be selected by the Bears. Leaving Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye to be drafted by either the Commanders or the Patriots. NFL Draft Expert Daniel Jeremiah released his latest mock draft and he has a team trading up to the 4th pick. Right now, the Cardinals are slotted at #4 and have been projected to take WR Marvin Harrison Jr. out of Ohio State. Sources have reported that two teams are interested in J.J. McCarthy.

The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings have been rumored to have an interest in drafting McCarthy. New York has the 6th overall pick and the Vikings have the 11th and 23rd. Minnesota made a trade to have two first-round picks. Hinting that they may try and use one of those firsts to trade up. If the Vikings feel McCarthy is their guy, they have the resources to trade up and take him at #4. Additionally, the Vikings are planning to bring McCarthy in for a private workout.


There are also the Giants who have been heavily linked to J.J. McCarthy. New York would love to draft McCarthy at #6 and not have to trade up to get him. However, the Giants still desperately need to find their WR1. Malik Nabers has been mocked in New York the most. The draft is still over a month away and teams have this time to think about what they want to do. New York has Daniel Jones and Drew Lock on their roster. Minnesota only has Sam Darnold. This puts the Vikings in a more desperate need at QB than the Giants. Don’t be surprised to see Minnesota trade up to draft J.J. McCarthy.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
