The 2024 NFL Draft is still well over two months away. As always, there is going to be a discussion about who the best prospects are leading up to draft day. Players still need to participate in the NFL Combine and have their pro days for their final evaluations. Quarterback is the richest position at the top of this draft.

Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye have been the consensus top three since the college regular season ended. All three are elite QB prospects. According to one team in the league, another QB is being left out. That would be Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy. Does he have what it takes to be a top three-to-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft? We’ll have to wait and see come April.

Is J.J. McCarthy going to be drafted in the top five picks of the 2024 Draft?

The #NFL is significantly higher on JJ McCarthy than I ever could have imagined. I had a direct source today share that a team in the NFC has him as their QB 2. — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) February 14, 2024



J.J. McCarthy was QB of the Michigan Wolverines for three seasons and walked out on top this past season. Michigan went a perfect 15-0 on their way to winning the National Championship. McCarthy now enters the NFL Draft at 21 years old and still has a lot to prove. The early belief is that he will be a late Day 1 pick or an early Day 2 pick. He’s shown a lot of raw talent at Michigan. His combine and pro day could help increase his draft stock if he performs well.

However, NFL insider Destin Adams reported that a source told him that one NFC team thinks McCarthy is the second-best QB in the draft. There was no further explanation and it leaves you guessing. Several teams in the NFC need a QB. The Falcons, Vikings, and Saints could all potentially be in play. Atlanta has the 8th pick, Minnesota has the 11th, and the Saints have the 14th. Chances are none of them would have to trade up to get McCarthy. That would be an ideal scenario.

Comedy is one thing… But the way I’m going to laugh when the Falcons take JJ McCarthy at #8 overall is a whole other thing https://t.co/SVPZQEYr7i — Graham Coffey (@GrahamCoffeyDC) February 15, 2024



We’ve seen players’ draft stock rise in the past at QB after winning the National Championship. A similar situation happened to Mac Jones in the 2021 Draft. He was coming off a national title win and was taken 15th overall by the Patriots. Jones proved he was not capable of being a starter for New England. J.J. McCarthy could have a different path. It’s an example of how winning a title in college can raise a player’s draft stock increasingly.