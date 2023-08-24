College Football

Notre Dame vs Navy Same Game Parlay Picks and Predictions For Week 0 in Dublin

Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
4 min read
Notre Dame vs Navy Same Game Parlay
Notre Dame vs Navy Same Game Parlay

College football returns to Ireland for Week 0, in what will be the 96th edition of this eternal rivalry. Ready for Saturday, we have put together our Notre Dame vs Navy same game parlay picks and predictions below.

Notre Dame vs Navy Same Game Parlay Picks

  • First-Half Winner – Notre Dame @ -115
  • First-Half Over 24.5 Points @ -105
  • Notre Dame -20.5 @ -112

All three of these picks combine for a same game parlay with odds of +350 over at BetOnline.

Notre Dame Vs Navy Game Info

  • 📅: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • ⏱: 2:30 PM ET
  • 📺: NBC
  • 🇮🇪: Dublin, Ireland
  • 🏟: Aviva Stadium

RELATED: Notre Dame Vs Navy Odds For Moneyline, Spread And Over/Unders

Notre Dame vs Navy Same Game Parlay Pick 1: First-Half Notre Dame

Acquiring one of the best quarterbacks in the country is likely to stand Notre Dame in good stead this season.

Many are predicting the Irish to go close to an unbeaten season for the first time since 2018, and Sam Hartman – who broke the record for most passing touchdowns last season – arrives from a five-season stint at Wake Forest with much promise.

A strong supporting cast should see them dominate along both lines and on the perimeter against their opening round opponents Navy, who fell to a losing season last term. They were particularly vulnerable in the first-half periods, managing an average of just over nine points in 2022.

With a rampant Sam Hartman expected to race out the blocks early on, we are tipping Notre Dame to head into half-time with the lead.

Notre Dame vs Navy Same Game Parlay Pick 2: First-Half Over 24.5 Points

Notre Dame averaged 17.5 first-half points in 2022, with 20.3 in their final three appearances.

That places them in the top 25 for teams who score the most in the first period. Navy will, however, also be eager to prove they can usher in a new successful era after cutting ties with Ken Niumatalolo.

Former defensive coordinator Brian Newberry makes the step up into his first head coach role – although it isn’t an overhaul, the Midshipmen may be enthused by a refresh for the first time in 15 years.

We expect them to at least put points on the board in the first-half, but expect their rivals to as well.

RELATED: College Football Week 0 Picks: Lines, Odds, Predictions And Best Bets For August Openers

Notre Dame vs Navy Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Notre Dame -20.5

It will be exciting to see how new offensive coach Gerad Parker sets up with two-time bowl MVP Hartman, and the rest of the offensive core.

Jayden Thomas, Deion Colzie, and Tobias Merriweather were all, to some extent, underused last year and can be even more potent with a man in the hole like Hartman.

They will of course need to attempt to slow down a ball-control opposition offensive, but their chief tacklers from last season in linebackers JD Bertrand and Jack Kiser should be able to free up time for the attack to do their thing.

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
Charlie Rhodes

