The first slate of the college football season is headlined by the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, as the action returns to Dublin. In what will be the third meeting between these two on Irish soil, we are taking a look at the latest Notre Dame vs Navy odds, including moneyline, spreads and points totals.

Notre Dame vs Navy Odds

With Notre Dame landing one of the best quarterbacks in the country in the shape of Sam Hartman, they are widely expected to improve this season.

The former Wake Forest signal caller threw for little under 13,000 yards, breaking the ACC passing touchdowns record in the process.

He will be supported by a talented receiving core in Jayden Thomas and Tobias Merriweather, under the careful guidance of Gerad Parker, who makes the step up from tight ends to offensive coordinator for 2023.

They are heavy favourites – the second-heaviest across Week 0 – to sweep aside a fairly underwhelming Navy side.

Their opponents registered a losing 4-8 record last year, prompting them to make a switch at the helm with Brian Newberry taking his first ever head coach role.

A veteran secondary were put to the sword on several occasions last season and struggled to complete tackles, particularly against dynamic passing attacks.

This will almost certainly spell danger for the Midshipmen, with Sam Hartman raring to go in his new colours.

This is reflected by a huge mismatch in the latest Week 0 odds – see below.

Moneyline

Notre Dame @ -1500

Navy @ +870

Spreads

Notre Dame -20.5 @ -112

Navy +20.5 @ -108

Total Points

Over 48.5 @ -115

Under 48.5 @ -105

Notre Dame vs Navy Betting Trends

Notre Dame failed to cover the spread when 20.5 point favourites or higher last year.

Notre Dame went 7-6-0 ATS last season

The total points has gone over in six of Navy’s previous eight games

When playing Notre Dame, the total has gone over in nine of Navy’s last 12 games.

Notre Dame vs Navy Game Info

📅: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 ⏱: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET 📺: NBC

NBC 🇮🇪: Dublin, Ireland

Dublin, Ireland 🏟: Aviva Stadium

