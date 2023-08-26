College Football

Notre Dame vs Navy Player Prop Picks and Predictions For Week 0 Opener

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
3 min read
Notre Dame vs Navy Player Prop Picks
Notre Dame vs Navy Player Prop Picks

With BetOnline, users are able to bet on college football player props which is good news ahead of this weekend’s season opener in Dublin. In preparation, we have put together our Notre Dame vs Navy player prop picks and predictions below.

Notre Dame vs Navy Player Prop Picks

  • Sam Hartman At Least Two Passing TDs @ -197
  • Jayden Thomas Over 49.5 Receiving Yards @ -114

Both selections can be combined for a two-leg parlay at odds of +258 with BetOnline.

Notre Dame Vs Navy Game Info

  • 📅: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • ⏱: 2:30 PM ET
  • 📺: NBC
  • 🇮🇪: Dublin, Ireland
  • 🏟: Aviva Stadium

RELATED: Notre Dame Vs Navy Odds For Moneyline, Spread And Over/Unders

Notre Dame vs Navy Player Prop Pick 1: Sam Hartman 2+ Passing TDs

Notre Dame have managed to snap up one of the finest quarterbacks in the country, after Sam Hartman opted to make the switch from Wake Forest to the Irish for his final year.

An overwhelmingly successful five-year stint saw him break the all-time ACC record for passing touchdowns, and last season he set a Wake Forest-best of 39 touchdown passes and 4,228 passing yards.

In all but two of his starts last season he threw two touchdowns or more, and the two-time bowl MVP will relish having a dynamic supporting cast with the likes of Jayden Thomas, Deion Colzie and Tobias Merriweather.

He should be able to find the necessary space and gaps to hurt Navy in this opener in Dublin.

Notre Dame vs Navy Player Prop Pick 2: Jayden Thomas Over 49.5 Receiving Yards

With Notre Dame equipped with perhaps the most dangerous signal caller in college football, their wide receivers can make more daring runs into pockets that they previously couldn’t.

The Irish offensive core were somewhat underused last season, but we expect them to click immediately with Hartman in the hole.

Navy themselves ranked all the way up in third among the best rushing defences, but all the way down in 98th when dealing with passing attacks, allowing 250.2 per game.

Jayden Thomas, who hit over this total on five occasions last season including an 80-yard game against Navy last season, can do so again on Saturday.

RELATED: College Football Week 0 Picks: Lines, Odds, Predictions And Best Bets For August Openers

