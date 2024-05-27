Betting

Aaron Rodgers Is The Betting Favorite To Win NFL Comeback Player Of The Year

Anthony R. Cardenas
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be returning to action for the upcoming 2024 NFL season, a year removed from tearing his Achilles just four plays into his debut with the team. And according to the oddsmakers at sportsbooks around the country, he is the favorite to win the award for Comeback Player of the Year.

Aaron Rodgers Is The Favorite To Win NFL CBPOY Award

The 2023 season was supposed to be a special one for Rodgers and the Jets. A franchise that had long been on the search for a top-tier quarterback was able to land one of the most talented of all time, giving them an outstanding compliment to their already top-tier defense. But disaster struck in Week 1 when Rodgers crumbled on the MetLife Stadium turf, and he was forced to be a spectator for the remainder of the year.

All signs point to Rodgers being a full go when the 2024 NFL season kicks off in September, and he has the shortest odds of any player in the league to win CBPOY. According to DraftKings, he has a +100 designation to win the award, though the other competitors aren’t far behind. There was a heap of quarterback injuries in 2023 that guys will be making comebacks from, including Joe Burrow (+200), Kirk Cousins (+500), and Anthony Richardson (+750). Russell Wilson (+1200) rounds out the top-5, and Deshaun Watson (+1500) has the 6th-shortest odds.

Jets Tied For Most Prime Time Games Of Any Team

The NFL is banking on Aaron Rodgers making a return to his talented self, as they have scheduled the Jets for 6 prime time games in 2024, tied for the most of any team. New York will be features in the first Monday Night Football game of the season, as they will travel to San Francisco to take on the defending NFC Champion 49ers in Week 1.

Interestingly, all six prime time appearances come prior to Week 12. Rodgers will turn 40 during the upcoming campaign, and there are questions about how effective he can be in returning from such a devastating injury. The league is certainly banking on he and the Jets being a must-see attraction, but seem to be airing on the side of caution when it comes to exactly when those prime time contests will be played.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
