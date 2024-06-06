NBA

The Public Betting Is Backing The Mavericks Heavily For The NBA Finals

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
rsz 1doncic irving mavericks ap 03192024
rsz 1doncic irving mavericks ap 03192024

The Dallas Mavericks will enter the 2024 NBA Finals as sizeable underdogs, with a designation of +175 to win the championship outright. And given the value that their betting odds bring, it appears as though the general betting public is leaning heavily on Luka Dončić and company to take home the hardware within the next couple of weeks.

Money Is On The Mavericks In NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics have been the league’s most dominant team throughout the season. They rolled through their regular season schedule and finished 14 games better than anyone else in the Eastern Conference, and have lost just two playoff games thus far on their run to the NBA Finals. They have a -210 designation for the entirety of the series, and are big favorites at home for Game 1 with a spread of -6.5.

According to sportsbooks around the nation, the bookies will be rooting heavily for the Celtics.

Given their status as underdogs and the recent surge by the Doncic/Kyrie Irving duo, the public is all in on the Mavericks. According to FanDuel, 82% of bets for Game 1 are on Dallas in the money line, which has a value of +190 ($100 to win $190).

Hal Egeland, a senior trader for BetMGM had the following to say:

It has been nothing but Mavericks money since the end of the WCF. The sportsbook will be cheering for the Celtics to win the championhip

Dallas Was +2200 Entering The Season

The Celtics have been favorites to make it to the NBA Finals since before the season even started. They and the defending champion Denver Nuggets were listed as having the shortest odds on the pre-season boards, and have stayed there ever since through the dominance.

The Mavericks, on the other hand, were more towards the middle of the pack. They entered the season with a designation of around +2200, lower than the Heat, Lakers, and Warriors, and on par with the Cavaliers and Grizzlies. Even when the postseason began, Dallas was hovering somewhere around +1800.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
2024 NBA Finals pic
NBA

LATEST Where to watch the Mavericks vs. Celtics in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 06 2024
rsz usatsi 19742737 168401936 lowres scaled 1
NBA
No MVP In The NBA Finals For The First Time Since 1990, Second Time Ever
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 06 2024

Some thought the NBA and its viewership might have some trouble during the 2024 postseason. Mainstays and playoff regulars like LeBron James and Stephen Curry were eliminated early in this…

Danny Hurley UConn pic
NBA
Are the Lakers targeting UConn’s Danny Hurley as their next head coach despite the JJ Redick rumors?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 06 2024

This offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers parted ways with head coach Darvin Ham. He was with the team for two seasons and had a winning record each year. However, the…

rsz 1734075654
NBA
Lakers, Heat Among NBA Teams Monitoring Donovan Mitchell Situation
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 05 2024
JJ Redick pic
NBA
Shams Charania says JJ Redick is the front-runner for the Lakers’ head-coaching job this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 05 2024
Donovan Clingan UConn pic
NBA
The Rockets have discussed trading the 3rd overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to the Nets or Grizzlies
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 05 2024
Tyrese Maxey 76ers pic
NBA
Tyrese Maxey is expected to sign a five-year, $205 million extension with the 76ers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 04 2024
Arrow to top