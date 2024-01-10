American Football

NFL Rumours: Could Bill Belichick Be The Next Coach To Be Sacked In The NFL?

Olly Taliku
The New England Patriots finished with one of the worst records in the NFL this season, so could Bill Belichick really be the next coach to be sacked in the NFL post season?

Troubled Times in New England

Only one team (Carolina Panthers) finished this season with a worse record than New England, who finished bottom of the AFC with a 4-13 campaign.

This year was Bill Belichick’s 29th year as a head coach in the NFL and many are speculating that it could be his last, after finishing with his worst ever record in a difficult season.

The quarterback role has been a problem for the Patriots ever since Tom Brady left in 2020 but this year that hole was more evident than usual, with Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones both failing to impress throughout the year.

One positive that has come out of finishing with such a bad record this season is next years draft picks, as the Patriots will pick third ahead of the 2024 season.

Rumours surrounding New England suggest that the Pats would take UNC’s quarterback Drake Maye or LSU’s Jayden Daniels – who are projected to go second and third overall in the draft.

Belichick was able to claim an unwanted record on the final day of the season, as the veteran coach lost his 165th regular-season game to the New York Jets.

A loss to the Jets means that no other coach in history has lost as many regular season games as Belichick has, which is certainly not the way the 74-year-old will have wanted to see out his 2023 campaign.

Although Belichick has struggled over the last couple of years with the Patriots, he has an incredible record during his coaching career that certainly can’t be looked past.

Belichick is also third on the list for most ever regular season wins in the NFL with 302 victories, just 26 off the record held by Don Shula (328).

Mike Vrabel was sacked as Tennessee Titans head coach on Tuesday after his side failed to qualify for the post season last weekend and many fear that Belichick could be next on the chopping block after his worst season to date.

 

