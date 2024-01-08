NFL

NFL Draft: Order Of First 18 Picks Is Now Set, Bears Are On The Clock

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
cst.brightspotcdn
cst.brightspotcdn

Much of the focus around the NFL during the final week of the season surrounded the playoff chance, and rightfully so. There were a handful of teams that had both postseason berths and division championships on the line in Week 18, and it made for some exciting finishes around the league.

NFL Draft Order Set, Commanders & Patriots Land In Top-3

But for many of the already-eliminated teams, Sunday’s results were more about draft positioning than anything else, and the order for the first 18 picks of the upcoming selection process are now set in stone:

  1. Bears (via Panthers)
  2. Commanders
  3. Patriots
  4. Cardinals
  5. Chargers
  6. Giants
  7. Titans
  8. Falcons
  9. Bears
  10. Jets
  11. Vikings
  12. Broncos
  13. Raiders
  14. Saints
  15. Colts
  16. Seahawks
  17. Jaguars
  18. Bengals

The order of the remaining teams will of course be decided by the outcomes in the upcoming postseason.

The Chicago Bears are the obvious winners of the first round run-down, and are on the clock. Thanks to their decision to trade away the first overall pick in last year’s draft, they were able to obtain the rights to the Carolina Panthers’ first round pick in 2024, and Bryce Young and company wound up being the worst team in the NFL.

The Bears will benefit, but it is unclear what they plan to do with the selection. They passed on the opportunity to draft a quarterback last year in order to give Justin Fields the reins for another season, but he and the team didn’t do much to solidify their future’s together in 2023.

Will they stand pat, take Caleb Williams, and look to trade Fields? Or will they look for a king’s ransom in another trade and use their own pick (9th overall) to select their first round talent?

How Does The Rest Of The Top-5 Shake Out?

The second overall pick will go to the Washington Commanders, and it could prove to be a commodity that helps entice candidates during their upcoming coaching search.

The Patriots are making a rare appearance in the top-3. Due to their worst finish since 1993, New England will have one of the more valuable picks of the first round, but could be just out of reach for one of the two elite prospects if both the Bears and Commanders select Williams and Drake Maye. Will Bill Belichick even be around to see what happens?

The Arizona Cardinals secured the 4th overall pick on the day that it was reported that they would keep Kyler Murray as their quarterback of the future and look to build around him instead of going after one of the top prospects.

The Los Angeles Chargers round out the top-5.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Which Teams Are In The NFL Playoffs
NFL

LATEST Which Teams Are In The NFL Playoffs? Playoff Picture Confirmed

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 08 2024
cst.brightspotcdn
NFL
NFL Draft: Order Of First 18 Picks Is Now Set, Bears Are On The Clock
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 08 2024

Much of the focus around the NFL during the final week of the season surrounded the playoff chance, and rightfully so. There were a handful of teams that had both…

jtdg0dx7k5ek5chkmetu
NFL
Las Vegas Raiders Have Mutual Interest With Jim Harbaugh
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 08 2024

The Las Vegas Raiders are a team in transition, and will be one of the handful of NFL franchises searching for a new head coach this off-season. As one of…

79b90e00 ad94 11ee a3b3 e5f133ea1167 1
NFL
Sam LaPorta Has An “Outside Chance” To Return For The Wild Card
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 08 2024
T.J. Watt Steelers injured pic
NFL
Steelers Injury Report: T.J. Watt suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain and will miss their first playoff game vs. Buffalo
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 08 2024
rsz gettyimages 1915774165
NFL
NFL: Pete Carroll On Retirement – “I’m Not Worn Out. I’m Not Tired”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 08 2024
1915576048.0
NFL
Eagles Open As Three Point Road Favorites Against Tampa Bay
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 08 2024
Arrow to top