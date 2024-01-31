Check out the latest Super Bowl MVP markets with BetOnline where the popular offshore sportsbook are offering best price on the “Who Will Super Bowl MVP Thank/Mention First” market.

BetOnline Offering Exclusive Super Bowl MVP Markets

There are tons of ways to wager on the Super Bowl 2024, from same game parlays to 1st touchdown scorer, spread betting and much more. However, it’s the novelty bets that usually get people talking and BetOnline are offering an exclusive Super Bowl MVP market, but not for who you think will win it.

See below the exclusive novelty market, which is set to be popular.

Who Will Super Bowl MVP Thank/Mention 1st Odds

When the Super Bowl MVP is announced, the winning player will then be interviewed by the media and BetOnline are offering a niche market around who they will thank first.

For example, X player may say “I’d like to thank the fans for helping…”

Team/Teammates @ -105

God/Religion @ +200

City/Fans @ +500

Family @ +1200

Coaches @ +1400

Team Owner @ +2000

Keep an eye out on the NFL live stream when watching the Super Bowl to see what the MVP has to say…

Super Bowl MVP Odds: Who Is The Favorite?

The obvious two in the running for the MVP are Kansas City Chiefs’ star Patrick Mahomes, and San Francisco 49ers talent Brock Purdy.

See the odds with BetOnline below where Mahomes is the current market favorite.

Patrick Mahomes @ +125

Brock Purdy @ +225

Mahomes and the Chiefs are gunning for a second Super Bowl title in a row, and despite being underdogs heading into the Las Vegas showdown, plenty fancy the chances of Kansas.

As for Purdy, his rise to the top has been impeccable. The 24-year-old has led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in a miracle story, after being last pick in the NFL Draft in 2022.

