It was widely reported that the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins were engaged in talks regarding star running back Jonathan Taylor over the past few weeks. But according to recent reports, the talks may have been far more one-sided than we had imagined. No deal was ever made, and Taylor will begin the 2023 NFL season as a member of the Colts.

NFL Rumors: Colts Wanted More Than Just Jaylen Waddle

Report: Not only did the #Colts asked for star WR Jaylen Waddle as part of a potential Jonathan Taylor trade with #Dolphins, they also asked for top DT Christian Wilkins and starting OG Robert Hunt. And not only that, they said they want a 2nd round pick on top of one of the… https://t.co/6pJZ788csz pic.twitter.com/7i8PZ3IYsc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 31, 2023

He won’t be able to play for at least four weeks. Indianapolis placed him on the PUP list after being unable to get a deal done, which may have been largely their own fault.

According to a report that came out on Wednesday, the Colts offered Taylor to Miami via trade, but wanted speedy wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, plus more compensation, in exchange. While he is the #2 option in the Dolphins’ offense, Waddle is an extremely important piece in Mike McDaniel’s scheme, and parting with him on his rookie contract in order to overpay a running back wouldn’t have been the wisest of moves.

But the crazy offers didn’t stop there. On Thursday, another report was released that said that the Colts asked for even more of Miami’s key pieces. First, they asked for talented defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who has been having contract issues but has said he is all in on the 2023 NFL season. Robert Hunt was included in the “talks” as well, who is one of the better parts of an offensive line that the Dolphins need to keep intact.

The Taylor Saga Continues For The Colts

“There is no scenario on Earth in which Miami would give up Waddle in exchange for Taylor, and it’s borderline embarrassing that the Colts even asked.” — @DallasDRobinson https://t.co/ooKHC9MdRF — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 30, 2023

Not only that, but Jim Irsay and Indianapolis were asking for a second round pick on top of the player that they coveted as well.

The Taylor saga continues. He has stood firm on his trade request, as the relationship between him and the franchise has obviously soured. There were hopes that the two sides could mend fences and come to an agreement, but there have been no signs of that happening.

Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson could have a tough go of things in his first season. He can no longer lean on the services of an All-Pro running back, and the team currently has just three total wide receivers on its roster.

