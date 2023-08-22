Colts Depth Chart: Who Will Play RB If Jonathan Taylor Is Traded?

The Indianapolis Colts granted running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade on Monday, potentially signifying the end of his time in the city. There are plenty of rumors flying about where he might end up and what type of compensation he’ll command in return, and the Miami Dolphins are +250 favorites.

What Is Left Of Colts Running Back Depth Chart?

Colts have given All-Pro RB Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, per league sources. Other teams now are weighing whether to make an offer to the Colts and what would be fair value. pic.twitter.com/AT7GgJGLAQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2023

But Taylor’s potential departure leaves the Colts with a hole in their backfield that they didn’t anticipate they’d have. Unless they receive a starting running back in return in a trade, they’ll have to turn to one of the guys further down the depth chart.

As it stands today, the job would likely go to Zack Moss. Acquired at the trade deadline from the Bills last season, Moss backed Taylor up for much of the year, but started the final three games when Taylor was out. He averaged 84 yards per game, including a 114 yard, 1 touchdown game in the final week of the season.

Moss is one of the few running backs on Indianapolis’ depth chart with more than a small sample size of NFL action. He is also recovering from a broken arm, and his status for Week 1 is very much in question. Rookie Evan Hull out of Northwestern is listed behind Moss, with veteran Kenyan Drake after that.

Not Much Experience Behind Moss On The Depth Chart

Colts RB Zack Moss suffered a broken arm at practice today, per @mikegarafolo He’s expected to miss six weeks pic.twitter.com/tSh3iRb2t9 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 31, 2023

Drake is long removed from his days as a starting running back, as he hasn’t eclipsed 500 yards rushing since 2020. He’s bounced around the league over the last few seasons, and will be playing for his fourth team in as many seasons if he is to make the Colts roster.

The rest of the running back depth chart for the Colts is made up of guys with very little experience. Deon Jackson actually started a couple of games for Indianapolis last season, but averaged just 3.4 yards per rush. The other two running backs listed are Jason Huntley and Jake Funk, who have a combined 20 carries in the NFL.

Jonathan Taylor leaving town is still just a possibility. The relationship has certainly soured, but crazier things have happened, and the team is still exploring possible trades with other teams around the NFL.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like