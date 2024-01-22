The NFL saved the best for last for Divisional Round Weekend, as the game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs lived up to the hype that it generated all week. The storyline was whether or not Josh Allen and company could finally overcome Patrick Mahomes and the defending AFC Champions after two heartbreaking playoff losses in the past.

NFL Weekend Concludes With Another Classic Bills/Chiefs Game

🚨AFC CHAMPIONSHIP LINE IS SET🚨 The Ravens are favored by 3.5 points over the Chiefs 👀 pic.twitter.com/SKV4kK8h6k — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) January 22, 2024

But the train kept rolling for the Chiefs. Thanks to a missed field goal that would have tied the game with under a minute left, Kansas City sent Buffalo home for the third time in recent years, giving Mahomes a 3-0 all-time playoff record against his rival.

The win sends Kansas City to their 6th straight AFC Championship game, and they’ll face off against the #1 seed in the conference with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line. And for the first time in all six of their trips, they’ll be listed as underdogs.

The Ravens have come in as the early favorites at -3.5.

They’re favored for good reason. Baltimore has been one of the most constantly dominant team in the NFL this season, even taking down the then (and current) Super Bowl favorite San Francisco 49ers in convincing fashion during the regular season. They got off to a bit of a slow start in their wild card game against the Texans, but took over in the second half to secure their spot in the next round.

Ravens Will Have Advantage Of Home Crowd

The stage is set❗️ pic.twitter.com/4XtFjxAIU0 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 22, 2024

While the home field advantage will certainly work in the Ravens’ favor, Mahomes did plenty on Sunday to dispel some notions that have been thrown around about him.

No one necessarily questions his greatness, but the Kansas City QB had never played a postseason game outside of Arrowhead Stadium until this week, leaving some to wonder whether or not the home crowd was his crutch. But he was able to lead his team into a snowy and hostile Buffalo environment and come out with a season saving win, leading to confidence in his ability to win on the road.

Will he be able to do it against a Baltimore defense that will be like one they haven’t faced yet this NFL postseason?

There are plenty of factors working against him and his team, but Mahomes as an underdog can be a tempting wager.