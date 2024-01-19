American Football

Josh Allen Player Prop Best Bets vs Chiefs – NFL Divisional Round Betting

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz skysports josh allen buffalo bills 6305596
rsz skysports josh allen buffalo bills 6305596

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are on the hunt for their first Super Bowl this season, but standing in their way are Patrick Mahomes and the Kanas City Chiefs. Ahead of the action, we have picked out our favourite Josh Allen prop bets for the elusive QB.

Josh Allen Divisional Round Player Prop Picks vs Kansas City Chiefs

  • Allen over 228.5 passing yards -110
  • Allen over 44.5 rushing yards -110
  • Allen first touchdown scorer +500
$1000 Welcome Bonus T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

 Claim Offer

Josh Allen Player Prop Pick 1: Over 228.5 Passing Yards -110 with BetOnline

The first player prop that we like for Josh Allen in the Divisional Round this weekend is the Buffalo quarterback’s passing yards, which has a line of 228.5 yards this weekend.

Allen has covered this passing yard prop in just two of his last four games, with Buffalo relying more on their ground game last weekend against the Steelers.

Although the weather conditions are set to be tough again this weekend in Buffalo, Allen should be able to throw the ball more against the Chiefs on Sunday and 229 yards is certainly a realistic line.

Bet on Allen over 228.5 passing yards (-110)

Josh Allen Player Prop Pick 2: Over 44.5 Rushing Yards -110 with Bovada

Allen’s second prop for this weekend is over 44.5 rushing yards, which is a distance the Bills quarterback achieved in just one run last weekend.

With a 52 yard rushing touchdown last week against the Steelers Allen showed just how pivotal his work on the ground can be for Buffalo and he should continue to use his legs on Sunday against the Chiefs.

Allen has covered this line in two of his last three games, with his running becoming more important as the Bills moved into the post-season.

Bet on Allen over 44.5 rushing yards (-110)

Josh Allen Player Prop Pick 3: First Touchdown Scorer +500 with BetOnline

Most NFL bookmakers have Josh Allen as a +500 favorite to score the first touchdown on Sunday. Allen has scored 15 touchdowns through the regular season and he scored one against the Steelers last weekend after an impressive 52 yard run.

Only Jalen Hurts was able to match Josh Allen’s rushing touchdowns through the regular season, with both tying as league leaders on 15 scores.

Allen is available at a price of -120 to score a touchdown anytime this weekend, or +400 to score two or more against Kanas City on Sunday.

Bet on Allen first touchdown scorer (+500)

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Isiah Pacheco pic
American Football

LATEST How To Bet On Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs In Missouri

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 19 2024
Stefon Diggs bills pic
American Football
How To Bet On Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs In New York
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 19 2024

Buffalo face off with Kansas City on Sunday afternoon on the road in the Divisional playoff round and ahead of the action, we show you how to bet on the…

USATSI 22202248 168397130 lowres
American Football
Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Divisional Round Predictions, Odds & Betting Picks
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 19 2024

Kansas City make the trip to Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, where they face Buffalo in what is set up to be a thrilling Divisional Round match. Ahead of the…

Aaron Jones injured Packers pic
American Football
How To Bet On San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers In Wisconsin
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 19 2024
San Francisco 49ers team pic
American Football
How To Bet On San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers In California
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 19 2024
Aaron Jones
American Football
Aaron Jones Player Prop Best Bets vs 49ers – NFL Divisional Round Betting
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 19 2024
Mark Andrews Ravens pic 1
American Football
How To Bet On Ravens vs Texans In Texas – Texas Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 19 2024
Arrow to top