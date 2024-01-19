Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are on the hunt for their first Super Bowl this season, but standing in their way are Patrick Mahomes and the Kanas City Chiefs. Ahead of the action, we have picked out our favourite Josh Allen prop bets for the elusive QB.

Josh Allen Divisional Round Player Prop Picks vs Kansas City Chiefs

Allen over 228.5 passing yards -110

Allen over 44.5 rushing yards -110

Allen first touchdown scorer +500

Josh Allen Player Prop Pick 1: Over 228.5 Passing Yards -110 with BetOnline

The first player prop that we like for Josh Allen in the Divisional Round this weekend is the Buffalo quarterback’s passing yards, which has a line of 228.5 yards this weekend.

Allen has covered this passing yard prop in just two of his last four games, with Buffalo relying more on their ground game last weekend against the Steelers.

Although the weather conditions are set to be tough again this weekend in Buffalo, Allen should be able to throw the ball more against the Chiefs on Sunday and 229 yards is certainly a realistic line.

Josh Allen Player Prop Pick 2: Over 44.5 Rushing Yards -110 with Bovada

Allen’s second prop for this weekend is over 44.5 rushing yards, which is a distance the Bills quarterback achieved in just one run last weekend.

With a 52 yard rushing touchdown last week against the Steelers Allen showed just how pivotal his work on the ground can be for Buffalo and he should continue to use his legs on Sunday against the Chiefs.

Allen has covered this line in two of his last three games, with his running becoming more important as the Bills moved into the post-season.

Josh Allen Player Prop Pick 3: First Touchdown Scorer +500 with BetOnline

Most NFL bookmakers have Josh Allen as a +500 favorite to score the first touchdown on Sunday. Allen has scored 15 touchdowns through the regular season and he scored one against the Steelers last weekend after an impressive 52 yard run.

Only Jalen Hurts was able to match Josh Allen’s rushing touchdowns through the regular season, with both tying as league leaders on 15 scores.

Allen is available at a price of -120 to score a touchdown anytime this weekend, or +400 to score two or more against Kanas City on Sunday.