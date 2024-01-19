NFL

Patrick Mahomes Player Prop Best Bets vs Bills – NFL Divisional Round Betting

Joe Lyons
Pat who? The two-time Super Bowl MVP and champion can continue his remarkable postseason form in Sunday’s divisional clash with the Buffalo Bills. Ahead of the game, we have selected our favorite player prop picks for the Chiefs star.

Patrick Mahomes Divisional Round Player Prop Picks

  • Mahomes anytime touchdown scorer (+375)
  • Mahomes over 253.5 passing yards (-110)
  • Mahomes under 0.5 interceptions (-110)
Patrick Mahomes Player Prop Pick 1: Mahomes anytime touchdown scorer (+375 with BetOnline)

His arm usually writes the headline, but Patrick Mahomes is one of the better dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL. He’s shifty, can read a defense in the blink of an eye and knows how to scramble effectively.

In the regular season, Mahomes tallied 24.3 rushing yards per game but didn’t find the end zone. It’s a different story once we get to the playoffs however. In six playoff runs, he has a total of five rushing touchdowns and at +375 this is a low-risk play.

Patrick Mahomes Player Prop Pick 2: Over 253.5 passing yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Mahomes’ passing yards prop looks one worth attacking here. Currently set at 253.5 with the best NFL sportsbooks, it’s slightly below the number he averaged in the regular season with 261.4 per game.

In the postseason, the 28-year-old bumps that average up to 289.7 so we’ll happily take the over here. Whilst there was some concern expressed over Mahomes’ receiving core earlier in the season, Rashee Rice has enjoyed a superb rookie year and Travis Kelce is always a threat.

Checkdowns and screen passes to dual-threat backs such as Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon are also gonna help Mahomes fill the box score. This is a strong play of ours for Sunday’s game.

Patrick Mahomes Player Prop Pick 3: Under 0.5 interceptions (-110 with BetOnline)

Mahomes hasn’t thrown an interception in the playoffs for two years and we’re backing him to continue that trend against the Bills.

He also plays very well in the cold, which it’s likely to be in Buffalo. When temperatures are under 20 degrees fahrenheit, Mahomes is 4-0 – tallying 1,002 yards in the air, 6 passing touchdowns, one pick, 71 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Don’t be surprised to see him come away with another clean game in this one.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
