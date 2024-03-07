In 2023, QB Kirk Cousins was playing in the final year of his deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Unfortunately, Cousins tore his Achilles last season and needed surgery. The veteran signal-caller will turn 36 this summer and is in the latter stage of his career. Despite that, Cousins is being targeted heavily by the Atlanta Falcons this offseason.

Rumors have been swirling across the NFL media landscape about Cousins joining the Falcons in 2024. Several NFL insiders have reported Atlanta’s interest in the Vikings’ current starting QB. The Falcons have been average at best for the last three seasons. With the right QB, the Falcons believe they can be contenders in the NFC. Is Kirk Cousins the right fit for Atlanta?

Kirk Cousins has a strong chance to sign with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason

Great episode on the athletic pod today. Mays and Diana Russini mentions that Minnesota & Atlanta basically the only two in on Kirk Cousins, saying she’s heard Kirk is leaving Minnesota because he feels the love of being wanted in Atlanta. Also throws in the interest of ATL… — Damski 🫶🏽 (@Damski32) March 7, 2024



Per Diana Russini of The Athletic, Minnesota and Atlanta are the only teams with interest in Cousins. The 35-year-old has spent the last six seasons as the Vikings’ starting QB. Cousins took the franchise to the playoffs twice. While Atlanta has a serious interest in Cousins, who says the Vikings are ready to move on? Minnesota does have the 8th pick in the Draft but they might not take a QB in the first round. The team may try to keep Cousins around on a two-to-three-year deal.

However, Russini also reported that she’s heard Cousins feels wanted by the wanted by the Falcons. That makes him more interested in joining Atlanta. For the last three seasons, the Falcons went 7-10 under head coach Arthur Smith. He was fired this offseason and the team hired Raheem Morris as his replacement. Team owner Arthur Blank is an impatient owner and wants to win now. Signing Cousins is the logical answer for Atlanta. Rather than draft a rookie and have to wait to see if they develop.

The Kirk Mob! @DMRussini explains the Kirk Cousins love in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/fZwG23fKox — Maggie Gray (@MaggieGray) March 7, 2024



If Cousins were to join the Falcons this offseason, some believe he’s the missing piece their offense has needed. Their QB play over the last three seasons has held the team back without a doubt. The Falcons thought Desmond Ridder could be the franchise QB. That was not the case. Kirk Cousins would have offensive weapons like WR Drake London, TE Kyle Pitts, and RB Bijan Robinson. Atlanta’s young offensive chore has been waiting for a reliable QB1 like Cousins to join the team. Will Atlanta sign the veteran QB when free agency begins next week?