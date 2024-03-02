NFL

Reports Say Falcons Could Be More Interested In Kirk Cousins Than Justin Fields

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Chicago Bears hold the keys to the 2024 NFL Draft, and the rest of the league waits on their decision to see how the top of the draft board will play out. It is widely thought that they will look to trade current quarterback Justin Fields and bring in a new and younger prospect, and it has been the Atlanta Falcons who have come up most often in the rumor mill as a potential destination.

Falcons Could Turn To Cousins Instead Of Fields

But according to reports out of the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Atlanta could be leaning towards a different QB option this off-season.

The free agent class of quarterbacks isn’t exactly deep. There may be just two or three options, at best, that teams could bring in to be their starter, and the most prolific name on the list is Kirk Cousins. The 35-year-old quarterback is likely going to be looking for a new home next month, as there is heavy speculation that his time in Minnesota has come to an end. And the Falcons could be one of the teams that steps up and makes an offer.

As The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports, the current market and interest around the league for Fields is “soft”, and that Atlanta instead views Cousins as the player who can make them into a contender. She points to the past connection that new head coach Raheem Morris had with Cousins, and says that the Falcons are the team to keep an eye on in the sweepstakes.

Russini goes on to say that should Atlanta miss out on Cousins, they could turn their focus to Baker Mayfield.

Bears Could Make Decision By March 13th

The Bears currently hold the #1 pick in the upcoming draft, and there is plenty of speculation about what they’ll do with their assets. Fields had the opportunity in 2023 to prove that he could be the franchise signal caller of the future, but continued his streaky play and will likely be trade fodder in the coming weeks.

It is believed that Chicago will make a decision on Fields’ future by the time the free agency period opens on March 13th.

The Falcons hold the rights to the 8th overall pick.

