Brock Purdy Heading To Jacksonville To Continue Rehab Process

Anthony R. Cardenas
The San Francisco 49ers will have one of the most talented rosters in the league for the upcoming season, but their quarterback situation remains a question mark. Based on public comments, the team will be turning to Brock Purdy to be their leader for 2023, but his personal injury situation is far from resolved.

Brock Purdy To Visit QB Coach And Specialist This Week

Purdy was hurt in the NFC Championship game and was forced into off-season elbow surgery. It came on the heels of a magical run for the rookie 7th round draft pick, who became the starter in Week 13 due to injury and didn’t lose a single game until late January.

His was arguable the biggest story of the 2022 season, as the 49ers campaign was saved thanks to Purdy, the unlikely hero.

While it was a feel good story that resulted in victories on the field, the emergence of Brock Purdy created a log jam in the San Francisco quarterback room. Former #3 overall draft pick Trey Lance has suffered unfortunate injuries that have limited his opportunities, but the team sacrificed future draft capital in order to select him, and it is reasonable to believe that he’d be given another shot.

The team also went out and replaced Jimmy Garoppolo with Sam Darnold, who didn’t sign on to be the 3rd quarterback on the depth chart. Something has to give, it would appear.

Purdy On Schedule But 49ers QB Room Is A Log Jam

Brock Purdy can make things easier (or perhaps more difficult?) with a smooth rehabilitation process, and reports are good on that front. As reported by Nick Shook, The now second-year pro is headed off to Jacksonville to work with his throwing coach Will Hewlett, and will see orthopedic specialist Tom Gormely.

According to the reports, the visit with the two men is a sign that Purdy’s rehab is progressing well. It has been his goal to be ready for the regular season, and it looks as though he will hit that mark as long as there are no unforeseen setbacks.

The 49ers will need solid play from whoever is under center for the upcoming season. The team has high aspirations and are a Super Bowl favorite, loaded with weapons on offense and featuring one of the league’s best defenses from last season.

If there is any coach in the league that can keep a team competitive while having inconsistent quarterback play, it is Kyle Shanahan.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
