NFL: 49ers Can Actually Save Money In 2024 By Extending Brandon Aiyuk

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The San Francisco 49ers will be returning essentially all of their key players for the 2024 NFL season, and are already listed as one of the favorites to make it back to the Super Bowl next year. But there will be some big decisions that the front office has to make in the coming months, including what to do about wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

NFL: 49ers Can Save Money In 2024 By Extending Aiyuk

Aiyuk had his “breakout” season the year prior, but he was able to lead the 49ers in catches, yards, and was tied for the most receiving touchdowns on the team. His production waned in the playoffs, however, as he caught just three passes in each of San Francisco’s postseason games, including the Super Bowl, in which he gained 49 yards on 6 targets.

His frustration was apparent. Family members of Aiyuk went to social media to voice their displeasure, and Aiyuk himself appeared more than unhappy in his exit interviews a few days after the Super Bowl loss.

One of the talking points is his contract. 2024 will be the 5th year option on Aiyuk’s rookie contract and will pay him well this coming season, but it is assumed that he will be looking for long-term security before training camp rolls around.

Aiyuk Is Owed $14.1 Million For The Upcoming Season

The 49ers may be hesitant to commit money long-term. Their financial situation for 2024 isn’t dire, as they are roughly in the middle of the pack in the NFL in terms of cap space for the coming campaign. But many of their key players will have increasing price tags in the coming years, and the team may be looking to cut costs where they can.

But if San Francisco were to give Aiyuk the extension that he is looking for, it would actually save them money in the short-term. Aiyuk is owed $14.1 million on that 5th year option for 2024, a number that would be lowered if the team were to give him a deal that increases in value after the first year or two. The issue then, of course, would be the long-term salary cap ramifications.

One of the other options would be to trade Aiyuk to a team that is willing to give him the multi-year security.

