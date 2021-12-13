Newcastle United news: Alan Shearer reacts to the heavy defeat on Sunday

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer made his feelings known on social networking site Twitter after the Magpies suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Leicester City.

The 51-year-old used the word ‘RUBBISH’ to give his verdict on Sunday’s heavy defeat at the King Power Stadium.

And considering the awful display of the away side, many of the Newcastle fans will agree with the former England international.

The Tyneside club suffered the first goal in the 38th minute after Youri Tielemens converted the controversial penalty which was given for Jamaal Lascelles’ challenge on James Maddison.

The second half was completely one sided as the Magpies failed to offer a threat and Liecester pounded several goals.

Tielemens added another goal while Maddison and Patson Daka also earned their names on the scoresheet to complete the rout.

Shearer, who played for the Geordies between 1996 and 2006, also added in an earlier tweet: “Newcastle were woeful and that’s being polite.”

Eddie Howe’s side are currently 19th in the league standings, having secured 10 points from 16 matches so far.

They picked up their first victory of the season earlier this month against Burnley, with Callum Wilson scoring the winning goal.

However, the cheerful mood at St James’ Park has been dampened by this latest defeat that saw them conceding four goals.

Newcastle will now travel to Liverpool who have been exceptional in the Premier League recently.