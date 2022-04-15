Newbury Horse Racing Trends | Dubai Duty Free Day Saturday 16th April

Anothter top day of horse racing action in store this Saturday with the Newbury Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials Day fixture the headline act. The ITV cameras are



Andy Newton takes a look at the main ITV races at the Newbury Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials Meeting on Saturday 16th April – giving you the key trends to narrow down the fields.

Newbury Horse Racing Trends: Saturday 16th April 2022

See below the key trends and stats for the LIVE ITV races at Newbury this Saturday on their Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials Day. Use these Newbury trends to help find the best profiles of past winners – apply these stats and trends to the 2022 runners to help you find the winners of the Newbury races.

1.50 – Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes (Registered As The John Porter Stakes) (Group 3) Cl1 1m4f5y ITV4

18/18 – Aged 6 or younger

18/18 – Had won over 1m4f (or further) before

18/18 – Priced 11/1 or shorter in the betting

17/18 – Had won between 2-5 times before

15/18 – Placed in the top 5 last time out

15/18 – Having their first run of the season

14/18 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old

13/18 – Came from the top 3 in the betting

11/18 – Winning distance – 1 length or less

11/18 – Had raced at Newbury before

12/18 – Had won a Listed or better class race before

9/18 – Had won a Group race before

5/18 – Raced at Newbury last time out

5/18 – Winning favourites

4/18 – Won last time out

4/18 – Trained by Sir Michael Stoute

6 of the last 9 winners drawn in stalls 3 or lower

The average winning SP in the last 9 years is 9/2

Note: The 2016 renewal was staged at Chelmsford

2.25 – Dubai Duty Free Stakes (Registered As The Fred Darling Stakes) (Group 3) (Fillies) Cl1 7f ITV4

16/18 – Had won over 6f or 7f before

16/18 – Finished in the top three last time out

16/18 – Had won between 1-2 times before

15/18 – Having their first run of the season

14/18 – Returned 7/1 or shorter in the betting

13/18 – Drawn 5 or higher

13/18 – Came from the top three in the betting

9/18 – Had won over 7f before

8/18 – Raced at Newmarket last time out

8/18 – Won last time out

7/18 – Had won at Newbury before

6/18 – Had won at Listed or Group class before

5/18 – Winning favourites

4/18 – Trained by Ralph Beckett

4/18 – Trained by Mick Channon

2/18 – Ridden by Jim Crowley

2/18 – Trained by the Hannon stable

The average winning SP in the last 9 runnings is 5/1

Note: The 2016 renewal was staged at Chelmsford

3.00 – Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes (Group 3) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 7f ITV

17/18 – Priced 8/1 or shorter in the betting

16/18 – Had won at either 6f or 7f before

16/18 – Having their first run of the season

15/18 – Won at Listed class or better before

14/18 – Came from the top 3 in the betting

14/18 – Placed favourites

14/18 – Won between 2-4 times before

12/18 – Finished in the top two last time out

11/18 – Winning distance – 1 length or more

10/18 – Had won a Group race before

9/18 – Won last time out

9/18 – Had won over 7f before

8/18 – Had won a race at Newbury before

8/18 – Winning favourites

7/18 – Raced at Newmarket last time out

6/18 – Trained by the Richard Hannon yard

2/18 – Irish-trained

2/18 – Winners from stall 1

2/18 – Ridden by Frankie Dettori (4 wins in total)

The average winning SP in the last 9 runnings is 4/1

Note: The 2016 renewal was staged at Chelmsford

3.35 – Highclere Throughbred Racing 30th Anniversary Spring Cup (Handicap) Cl2 1m ITV4

18/18 – Winning distance – 2 lengths or less

18/18 – Won no more than 4 times before (flat)

17/18 – Aged 6 or younger

15/18 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old

15/18 – Won over at least 1m before

15/18 – Won between 2-4 times before (flat)

14/18 – Rated between 85-98

13/18 – Drawn in a double-figure stall

12/18 – Unplaced last time out

11/18 – Carried 8-12 or less

10/18 – Raced within the last 4 weeks

10/18 – Unplaced favourites

9/18 – Had run at Newbury before

8/18 – Returned a double-figure price in the betting

8/18 – Came from outside the top 3 in the betting

3/18 – Trained by Richard Fahey

3/18 – Winning favourites (2 joint)

3/18 – Ridden by Frankie Dettori (2 of last 6)

2/18 – Ridden by Jamie Spencer (2 of last 7)

1/18 – Won last time out

The average winning SP in the last 9 runnings is 15/2

Newbury Race Times – Saturday 16th April 2022

1:50 – Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes (Registered As The John Porter Stakes) (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m4f ITV4

2:25 – Dubai Duty Free Stakes (Registered As The Fred Darling Stakes) (Group 3) (Fillies) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4

3:00 – Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes (Group 3) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4

3:35 – Highclere Thoroughbred Racing 30th Anniversary Spring Cup Handicap Cl2 (4yo+) 1m ITV4

4:10 – Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) (Div I) Cl4 (3yo) 1m RTV

4:45 – Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) (Div II) Cl4 (3yo) 1m RTV

5:20 – Retreat At Elcot Park Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 1m3f RTV

5:55 – Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Handicap Cl4 (4yo+ 0-85) 1m2f RTV

