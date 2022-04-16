Frankie Dettori Booked Rides On Saturday: Back This 78/1 Newbury Treble

Frankie Dettori takes a more selective approach with his riding these days – quality over quantity. The 51 year-old is in action at Newbury on Saturday with three booked rides for horse racing punters to get stuck into.

Or, you can back our horse racing tips by joining one of our best horse racing betting sites here.

Back Frankie’s Saturday rides in a treble @ 78/1 with BetUK (click the bet slip below)

Frankie Dettori’s Newbury Rides – Saturday 16th April 2022

1.50 Newbury: STOWELL @ 11/2 with BetUK – Getting the leg-up here for John Gosden so sure to be popular with punters. Needs to bounce back from a flop at Newmarket back in July but sweated up on a hot day there and it’s interesting that connections didn’t run him again that season. Has had a nice break over the winter and if running to his 2 3/4 length third at Ascot in the G2 Queen’s Vase would certainly have a chance.

3.00 Newbury: ANGEL BLEU @ 7/4 with BetUK – Likely to be Frankie’s best chance on the day. This Ralph Beckett runner improved last season to win her last three – with the last two at the highest level in France. She returns in a G3 here and off level weights with the others is the clear one to beat based on her G1 winning form last term.

4.10 Newbury: HONITON @ 7/2 with BetUK – Riding for his old friends Godolphin here and is another for trainer John Gosden. This 3 year-old can be expected to have improved for his debut run at Nottingham, when midfield in a maiden over 1m 1/2f. That came back in October so should be stronger for another winter under his belt.

Back Frankie’s Saturday rides in a treble @ 78/1 with BetUK (click the bet slip below)

Note: Odds are subject to change.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Do You Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of newer, but totally trusted bookmakers, that will have prices ahead of the the Newbury races today and all have superb free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of.

Newbury Race Times – Saturday 16th April 2022

1:50 – Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes (Registered As The John Porter Stakes) (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m4f ITV4

2:25 – Dubai Duty Free Stakes (Registered As The Fred Darling Stakes) (Group 3) (Fillies) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4

3:00 – Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes (Group 3) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4

3:35 – Highclere Thoroughbred Racing 30th Anniversary Spring Cup Handicap Cl2 (4yo+) 1m ITV4

4:10 – Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) (Div I) Cl4 (3yo) 1m RTV

4:45 – Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) (Div II) Cl4 (3yo) 1m RTV

5:20 – Retreat At Elcot Park Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 1m3f RTV

5:55 – Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Handicap Cl4 (4yo+ 0-85) 1m2f RTV

More Newbury Horse Racing Free Bets