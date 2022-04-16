Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Saturday, April 16th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount casts his eye over Saturday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew made a 19pt profit with his buy of EDRAAK (short-head 2nd at 12-1) on Good Friday and he has three recommended bets/trades on Saturday, April 16th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

MUSSELBURGH 1.32

The stable of Charlie & Mark Johnston has done well at this early Musselburgh meeting and had we backed all their course runners in April we’d have won ten of our 37 bets since 2016 for a profit of £20.13. That’s pretty impressive given that they are often have two or three runners in the same race. In 2015 this 7f handicap saw the six lowest drawn horses (in a field of 11) fill the first six places and, since then, the winners have been drawn 3, 2, 3 and 4. Likely pace angle VALUE THEORY is nicely drawn in stall 2 and could be the answer to this year’s renewal. BULLET FORCE (stall 1) is well berthed to stalk the Johnston runner and it would be far from surprising if the two lowest-drawn runners filled the first two places. Fixed odds Spreadex punters might want to back both and do the reversed forecast whereas spread backers can sell the DOUBLE DRAW OF WINNER market.

Recommendation: Sell DOUBLE DRAW OF WINNER in Musselburgh 1.32

MUSSELBURGH 2.04

There’s a huge amount of early pace on offer in this 1m handicap and last year’s runner-up MARSHAL DAN, my original fancy when I first looked at this race on Monday afternoon, might be forced to do too much too soon from the worst of the draw in stall 10. I’m expecting this to be set up for a stalker and my shortlist includes ZIP (stall 1), NORTHERN EXPRESS (stall 2) and ANOTHER BATT (stall 6). This trio are numbers 3, 4 and 2 on the racecard and a sell of DOUBLE NUMBER OF WINNER or RACE SQUARED NUMBER looks warranted.

Recommendation: Sell DOUBLE NUMBER OF WINNER in Musselburgh 2.04

NEWBURY 3.00

Richard Hannon (junior and senior) have a good record in the Greenham, winning it six times from 18 runners in the past 15 years for a profit of £10.31 to a £1 level stake at SP. Eight of the 12 beaten horses finished second or third and it will be disappointing if LUSAIL isn’t bang there in this year’s renewal. He’s 4-1 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting or can be bought at 19 in the 50-25-10 spread market. It’s a shame Newbury has watered the officially good going, as Lusail, loves fast ground, but a dry day could see it fairly quick come post time. The son of Mehmas won at 28-1 on his juvenile debut, so the lack of a run since September is unlikely to be an issue and his record on ground described as good or faster stands at 1111 (4-4). Hannon also has GUBBASS and it’s interesting to note that the last three times the yard has been doubly or triply represented in this race, the second string has fared best. He could be worth a saver at 14-1 (spread market set at 4-6).

Recommendation: Back LUSAIL & GUBBASS in Newbury 3.00

