Templegate Horse Racing Tips | NAP & NB for Saturday 16th April

This Saturday the main horse racing action comes from Newbury and Musselburgh, with the ITV4 cameras at both venues to show races. We’ve also supporting cards at Newton Abbot, Carlisle, Nottingham, Haydock and Lingfield (AW).
Here’s what leading horse racing tipster – Templegate (from the Sun Newspaper) – is pinpointing as his best two horse racing bets on the day and his other best TV race tips.
Templegate Tips – Saturday 16th April 2022
Templegate Horse Racing NAP
3.14 Musselburgh ZERO TEN @ 11/4 with BetUK – Grand National winning trainer – Emmet Mullins – is back in the UK and hopeful of more glory – this time on the flat. This 9 year-old was last seen running just under 7 lengths in a Group 1 in France and on that form back into a handicap looks the one to beat.
Templegate Horse Racing NB
3.00 Newbury: PERFECT POWER @ 2/1 with BetUK – Has won four os his 5 career starts – including his last two – with the most recent of those a top success in the Group One Middle Park Stakes. Christophe Soumillion has also ridden him the last twice and comes over to keep the partnership.
Note: Odds are subject to change
