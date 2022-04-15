Countries
Home News newbury horse racing tips itv racing best bets on saturday 16th april

Newbury Horse Racing Tips | ITV Racing Best Bets On Saturday 16th April

Updated

44 mins ago

on

Another busy day for the ITV horse racing cameras this Saturday as they head to Berkshire to take in four races on Newbury’s Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials Day card. The Greenham Stakes (3.00) is one of the feature races and all eyes will be on Frankie Dettori, who rides Angel Bleu. Andy Newton takes you through the best of the action at Newbury, while there are plenty of cracking free bet offers to snap up to use on the races.

Newbury Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials Day Tips and Best Bets: Saturday 16th April 2022

The ITV4 coverage are showing four more races from Newbury – starting with the 1:50. We’ve four LIVE races to look forward to, including the Group Three Greenham Stakes 1t 3.00pm – a race that the Frankie Dettori-ridden Angel Bleu will be popular in.

Plus, you can back our horse racing tips by joining one of our best horse racing betting sites here.

1.50 – Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes (Registered As The John Porter Stakes) (Group 3) Cl1 1m4f5y ITV4

With ALL of the last 18 winners of this race aged 6 or younger, this isn’t good news for the older runners in the field – Raymond Tusk and Red Verdon.

Ilarrab, who represents the William Haggas yard that won this race 12 months ago, is the only course and distance winner in the field – after beating Max Vega by a length here in the G3 St Simon Stakes back in October. He’s a leading player here but that win came on softer ground than he’s going to get here and he also has to give 3lbs away to the rest.

Frankie and John Gosden team up with Stowell so is sure to attract interest, but needs to bounce back from a poor run at HQ last July when sweating up and running last of five.

But the two we like here are THUNDEROUS @ 3/1 with bet365 and INVITE (e/w) @ 10/1 with bet365 . The former won the Dante Stakes at York last season and even though he’s not won since has been running in better races. He’s a course winner too, has also been gelded over the winter and the top-rated in the field.

Invite was last seen running 5th (of 8) in the G1 Fillies’ And Mares Stakes at Ascot on Champions Day. This will be easier and prior to that win was a nice winner of a Listed race at Chester. She also gets the handy 3lbs mares’ allowance here.

2.25 – Dubai Duty Free Stakes (Registered As The Fred Darling Stakes) (Group 3) (Fillies) Cl1 7f ITV4

CD winner, Jumbly was a nice Listed winner here last October and has won two of her three starts to command respect. Eve Lodge is another to note, having been running in better races last season, while the likes of Symphony Perfect and Nazanin are others to note.

However, the two we are siding with here are WILD BEAUTY @ 11/4 with bet365 and MAJESTIC GLORY (e/w) @ 9/1 with bet365. The first-named runs for Godolphin, who have had a good week at Newmarket, and off a mark of 111 is the top-rated in the field. William Buick rides this Frankel filly that was a G1 winner in Canada last season, while we know she stays further than this 7f trip having won over a mile in the past.

Majestic Glory actually beat Wild Beauty at Newmarket last season in the Sweet Solera Stakes but failed to build on that win after that. However, she was running in better races and did have quite a few races as a 2 year-old (6). She’s expected to be better for the break and Ryan Moore catches the eye booked to ride.

3.00 – Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes (Group 3) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 7f ITV4

This looks set to be another leading chance for Frankie Dettori, who has won this race 4 times in the past. The pocket Italian rides – ANGEL BLEU @ 6/4 with bet365 for trainer Ralph Beckett.

She heads here having won her last three and the last two were at the top table in G1 races in France. She’s back this season at G3 level and running off level weights with the others is the one to beat.

Flaming Rib has a string of wins next to his name and could still have more to come, but Lusail and Perfect Power look the most likely ones to give the Frankie-ridden horse most to think about.

3.35 – Highclere Throughbred Racing 30th Anniversary Spring Cup (Handicap) Cl2 1m ITV4

A very tricky contest to end the LIVE ITV4 races, with 17 runners. In recent years though we’ve seen 15 of the last 18 winners aged 4 or 5 years-old – this is good news for Saleymm, Irish Admiral, The Kodi Kid, Animal Instinct, Cu Chulainn, Etonian, Isla Kai, Modern News, Rogue Bear, Teodolina and The Turpinator.

Horses drawn in double figure draws have also done well in recent runnings – winning 13 of the last 18. So, of that bunch mentioned – Etonian, The Kodi Kid, CU CHULAINN (e/w) @ 33/1 with bet365 and SALEYMM @ 9/2 with bet365 are all drawn high.

The last-named comes from the William Haggas yard that have a 31% record with their 4+ year-olds at the track and will be fitter than most after a good second at Donny last month. He’s up just a pound for that run here.

Cu Chulainn is worth chancing too on handicap debut for the Brian Meehan yard. This 4 year-old was, however, thought good enough to run in a Listed race last time at Lingfield on just his third outing. Has been freshened up with a winter break and leading apprentice – Georgia Dobie rides to take off a handy 3lbs.

Note: Odds may be subject to change

Newbury Race Times – Saturday 16th April 2022

  • 1:50 – Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes (Registered As The John Porter Stakes) (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m4f ITV4
  • 2:25 – Dubai Duty Free Stakes (Registered As The Fred Darling Stakes) (Group 3) (Fillies) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4
  • 3:00 – Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes (Group 3) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4
  • 3:35 – Highclere Thoroughbred Racing 30th Anniversary Spring Cup Handicap Cl2 (4yo+) 1m ITV4
  • 4:10 – Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) (Div I) Cl4 (3yo) 1m RTV
  • 4:45 – Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) (Div II) Cl4 (3yo) 1m RTV
  • 5:20 – Retreat At Elcot Park Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 1m3f RTV
  • 5:55 – Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Handicap Cl4 (4yo+ 0-85) 1m2f RTV

