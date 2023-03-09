MLB

New York Yankees Carlos Rodon To Start Season On IL

Owen Jones
2 min read
New York Yankees free agent signing Carlos Rodon will begin the 2023 season on the injured list with a left forearm strain. 

 

The injury is particularly disappointing for Rodon.  He is slated to miss 4-6 weeks. Rodon had been hoping to make a strong impression in his debut season with the Yankees. He signed a six year $162 million dollar deal with the club this past offseason. The left-handed pitcher had spent his career with the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants prior to joining the Yankees. He has been looking forward to the challenge of playing for one of the most storied franchises in the MLB.

Rodon’s absence will be felt by the Yankees. They were hoping to add another reliable arm to their rotation and make an impact right away. With the likes of Gerrit Cole, Luis Severino, and Nestor Cortes already on the roster, the Yankees are hoping to build a formidable rotation that could carry them deep into the postseason.

Despite the setback, the Yankees remain confident in their ability to compete. Manager Aaron Boone has expressed faith in the team’s depth and versatility. He noted that there are several other pitchers on the roster who are capable of stepping up in Rodon’s absence.

Rodon is determined to make a quick recovery and get back on the field as soon as possible. He is slated to miss 4-6 weeks. Rodon has been undergoing treatment and rehab in an effort to get back to full strength, and is hoping to make his debut for the Yankees in the coming weeks.

While the injury is certainly a setback for Rodon and the Yankees, however, it is not a season-ending one. There is plenty of time for Rodon to make an impact and help the Yankees achieve their goals. The team will be monitoring his progress closely, and hoping for a speedy recovery so that they can unleash their new left-handed pitcher on the rest of the league.

The Yankees are seen as the favorites to win a very competitive AL East, however, according to New York sportsbooks. Losing Rodon for the first month should not hinder them too much.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
Owen Jones

