Yankees Lose Again, Get Booed By Home Crowd – Now 10 Games Back Of WC Spot

Anthony R. Cardenas
It has been a wildly disappointing year for the New York Yankees and their fans. They entered the 2023 MLB season as one of the favorites to win the World Series, coming in within the top-3 at essentially every major sports betting outlet. The general consensus was that they were the second-best team behind the Houston Astros, and had a +650 designation to win it all.

Yankees Get Booed By Their Home Fans

It hasn’t turned out the way that they’d hoped, at all. The Yankees hovered between 5–10 games above the .500 mark for much of the season, and then the All-Star break came. In the second half of the MLB season, New York has a record of 12-24. They’ve lost 10 of their last 11 games and have been outscored 60-27, and have lost serious ground in the playoff race.

It doesn’t help that they are playing in a ridiculously tough division. The Yankees are currently 5 games under .500, but they are sitting in dead last place, 17.5 games behind the first place Orioles and a full 6 games behind the Red Sox for 4th place in the AL East. They are 10 games back of the final wild card spot, and currently have a 0.3% chance of making the playoffs, according to FanGraphs.

While they are fully aware that their season is essentially over, there was a small blip of hope that happened between Wednesday Night and Thursday afternoon. Aaron Judge, who missed nearly two months while dealing with an injury, had his first career 3-home run game against the Nationals on Wednesday, as the Yankees were able to snap their 9-game losing streak by winning 9-1.

New York Needs A Miracle To Make The Playoffs

It looked like he and the team would keep it rolling in Thursday’s matinée, hitting yet another home run in the first inning, giving him 4 homers in the span of less than 24 hours. But the fun only lasted a few innings, as New York surrendered a 3-1 lead, giving up back-to-back home runs in during a 4-run 7th inning for the Nationals.

Then the boo birds came. Much to the delight of the visiting team, Yankees fans showered their team with boos as the second of the home run trotters rounded the bases, letting out the frustration that they’ve endured over the last two weeks.

Will there be sweeping changes made in New York during the offseason? And are they the most disappointing team in the city this year?

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
