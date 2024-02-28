MLB

Joe Altuve Will Make $41 Million In 2024, The Most Of Any MLB Position Player

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz jose altuve hits three home runs as astros clobber rangers
rsz jose altuve hits three home runs as astros clobber rangers

The Houston Astros have long been World Series contenders and one of the top teams in the MLB. That figures to be no different in 2024, as the team has the shortest championship odds of any team in the American League at +800, and they have a roster full of talent that has kept their window of contention open for nearly a decade.

Altuve Will Earn $41 Million In 2024, Most In MLB

But there is no denying that the players on the team are both aging and becoming more expensive. While the team’s most productive offensive player in Kyle Tucker is still 27 years old and is set to earn $12 million for the coming season, many of the top producers for the Astros are on the tail ends of their careers.

High-priced pitcher Justin Verlander is 41, and Joe Abreu is 37, and the team’s most popular and recognizable player is right up there with them.

Jose Altuve has been a part of the Astros organization since making his MLB debut in 2011, and has been with the team during their rise to dominance while playing a major part in their success. And while he is still productive, coming in 5th in MVP voting last season, he will be 34 years old on May 6th, and could be in for a decline if his age becomes any kind of factor on his body.

Yamamoto Will Be Highest Paid Overall

But he’ll be paid handsomely regardless. Altuve is entering the final season of a 7-year contract worth $163 million, and has an extension that is set to kick in next season and likely bring him all the way to the end of his career. It will be the first time in three years that he has seen a raise, as he earned a steady rate of $29 million from 2021 to 2023.

That number will kick up a bit for the upcoming season, as the second baseman will be paid $41 million in 2024, which represents the highest cash value of any position player. Newly signed Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamot0 will be the highest paid player overall, as the Dodgers are set to dole out a whopping $55 million for the first year of his services.

Aaron Judge, Anthoyn Rendon, and Carlos Correa are the next-highest paid position players.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
rsz jose altuve hits three home runs as astros clobber rangers
MLB

LATEST Joe Altuve Will Make $41 Million In 2024, The Most Of Any MLB Position Player

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 28 2024
dolphin_stadium_baseball_diamond
MLB
What Is The Highest Scoring Major League Baseball Game Off All-Time?
Author image Ben Horlock  •  Jan 18 2024

The 2024 Major League Baseball (MLB) season is edging ever closer and fans from across the world can expect all the usual frills and spills with over 160 games to…

USATSI 21548658 168397130 lowres 1
MLB
What Is The Shortest MLB Game In History? Fastest Baseball Games Over The Years
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Jan 12 2024

Here at SportsLens, we have taken a look at some MLB history and more specifically, what is the shortest game to ever occur in Baseball’s elite league? Prior to the…

rsz 17072214960
MLB
MLB Odds: Dodgers, Astros Among The Favorites In Division Series
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 05 2023
lindsey hill
MLB
Who Is Lindsey Hill? Trevor Bauer Accuser Net Worth, $300k Settlement, & More
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 04 2023
r1179674 1296x729 16 9
MLB
Braves Call Up Michael Soroka To Start Tonight’s Game Against The Cardinals
Author image Owen Jones  •  Sep 05 2023
rsz 4qwpbfdumrcdphybmhuuzap2nm
MLB
MLB Odds: Mookie Betts Is Now The MVP Favorite Over Ronald Acuña
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 28 2023
Arrow to top