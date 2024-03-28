Dodgers Are World Series Favorites, But Braves Not Far Behind

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of the teams to beat in Major League Baseball for the better part of the last decade-plus. They only have one World Series Championship ring to show for it, which came in a COVID-shortened season, but they always seem to be at or near the top of the pre-season odds board at the sports books.

Dodgers Favored To Win The 2024 World Series

Who’s your 2024 World Series Champion? pic.twitter.com/OoJ8pmbN8Z — Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) March 28, 2024

This year is no different, as the Dodgers are once again the favorites to win the 2024 World Series.

They had another massive off-season that gives them arguably the best lineup in the bug leagues. In addition to former MVP holdovers in Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, they made the biggest move of the winter by signing Shohei Ohtani to the richest contract in the history of North American professional sports.

Then, they brought in elite Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto on a 12-year, $325 million deal to ensure that they had the best off-season of any team in the majors.

Braves Not Far Behind At +450

Your 2024 Atlanta Braves Opening Day Roster! pic.twitter.com/A1XwB05OOT — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 28, 2024

But while they are the favorites to win the World Series this year, the odds aren’t completely in their favor. Their designation of +350 sits at the top of the board, but the Atlanta Braves aren’t far behind at +450. They along with the Dodgers have a wildly talented lineup, and have been one of the best teams in baseball over the last 5+ years. But they’ve come up short in each of the last two seasons, failing to advance past the NLDS.

The Houston Astros are the favorites to represent the American League in the World Series, and their designation to win it all is +750. The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees round out the top-5, as they are both listed at +1100.

Last year’s World Series champions have the 7th shortest odds, as the Texas Rangers come in at +1500. The team that they defeated last October, the Arizona Diamondbacks, are all the way back at +4000.