The Cincinnati Reds have been one of the worst teams in the MLB over the past decade, and it doesn’t look as though their fortunes will be changing any time soon. They will enter the 2024 season with mild (at best) expectations, with a projected win total of 82.5 and a roster full of young and developing players.

Ken Griffey Jr. Owed $3.5 Million From The Reds For 2024

MLB Legend Ken Griffey Jr. Among Top-Paid Players On Cincinnati Reds’ Roster Despite Retiring in 2010. “Griffey negotiated deferred payments on his $112 Million contract to ensure he doesn’t go broke after retirement” pic.twitter.com/xRrlGoSmHU — Black Millionaires ® (@Blackmillions_) March 28, 2023

They’ll have a payroll that will rank in the bottom five in the league, with a total of just $84 million in commitments, and a good percentage will be going to players that won’t be wearing a Cincinnati uniform.

Deferred payments have become increasingly popular over the last few years, highlighted by the Dodgers deferring massive amounts of cash that Shohei Ohtani will collect well into the future. But the idea is nothing new, as guys like Bobby Bonilla have made news over the years by collecting millions of dollars well past their playing days due to savvy financial moves during their on-field careers.

One of the most recognizable names in recent baseball history will collect his final check from the Reds this year, and will be one of the top earners on the entire payroll.

54-year-old Ken Griffey Jr. will make $3.5 million in 2024, which ranks as the 7th highest total on Cincinnati’s roster.

Votto Still Owed $7 Despite Not Being On Team

Ken Griffey Jr. 2023 deferred salary – $3,593,750 Bobby Bonilla 2023 deferred salary – $1,193,248 Both of them laughing to the bank pic.twitter.com/wtgKpQwR0H — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) August 31, 2023

Griffey Jr. signed a 9-year, $112.5 million deal back in 2000 that included $57.5 million in differed payments, which he has received every year since 2009. The contract finally matures this year, meaning he’ll finally be off of the payroll in 2025. He was the second-highest paid player on the Reds roster last season, behind only Joey Votto.

Votto, who is still a free agent after spending the first 17 years of his career in Cincinnati, is owed $7 million from the team this season.

Newly signed Jeimer Candelario will be the team’s highest paid player, earning $15 million in the first season of a three-year deal. Only the Guardians, Pirates, and Athletics have less money owed on their payroll for 2024.