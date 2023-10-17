NBA

Ben Simmons Looking Back To His Best In Brooklyn Nets Pre Season: “I’m Gonna Come Out Here And Play Hard”

Olly Taliku
Brooklyn Nets superstar Ben Simmons finally looks back to his best just before the NBA season begins, with the former All-American impressing during a pre season game vs the 76ers.

Ben Simmons Back To His Best

Ben Simmons averaged just 6.9 points per game during the 2022 NBA season, but it is clear that the Nets star has been working on his game in the off season with Simmons impressing during Brooklyn’s pre season.

After missing the 2021 season with a back injury, it was always going to take Simmons some time to get back onto his feet in the NBA.

Last year the 6″11 player struggled to keep up with the pace of the league, as he was limited to just 42 games while fully recovering from an injury from the yea before. But this season Simmons is looking to hit the ground running, after impressing fans with some good performances in Brooklyn’s pre season.

Speaking after the Nets heated game against Philadelphia on Tuesday, Simmons said he plans on ‘playing hard’ through what could be his best season in the NBA to date.

“I’m gonna come out here and play hard.”

Simmons scored eight points, six rebounds and nine assists in his 29 minutes on the court, with the 27-year-old impressing both coaches involved on Tuesday night.

“[Simmons] looks very good. He looks in shape. He looks confident, very aggressive. And it looks like they’ve got a package of stuff in for him. So it looks like he’s ready to go,” said 76ers coach Nick Nurse.

“They’re really good at the drive-and-kick, spread-you-out game. They’ve got a lot of wings and a lot of shooters. They’ve got a lot of guys that can take it off the bounce, and that is certainly a system that they’re playing.”

High praise from his opposition coach will fuel Simmons ahead of the season, after the Australian was met with heavy criticism in the past season for his disappointing performances.

The Nets kick off their NBA season with a home game against Cleveland next week, with Simmons looking to carry his pre season form into the 2023 campaign.

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
