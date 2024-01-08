The most highly anticipated cup competition in Africa, the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), will kick off on January 13 in the Ivory Coast. The continent’s brightest stars will compete in AFCON 2023, rewarding fans with four weeks of exhilaration, drama, and eye-catching soccer.

In anticipation of the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF’s) esteemed tournament, we have decided to shed light on some of the most sought-after players who will take to the stage in Ivory Coast. According to the data from Transfermarkt, here are the 10 most valuable players who will play in AFCON 2023:

#10 Nayef Aguerd (Morocco): €38 million ($41.55 million)

West Ham United man Nayef Aguerd will proudly represent Morocco in AFCON 2023. The 27-year-old, whose market value stands at €38 million ($41.55 million), is expected to pair up with Romain Saiss at the heart of the Moroccan defense.

The 34-capped defender has been in impressive form for West Ham this season. He has featured in 21 games for the Hammers in all competitions, scoring twice and providing an assist.

#9 Serhou Guirassy (Guinea): €40 million ($43.74 million)

Arguably the breakout star of the 2023-24 season, Serhou Guirassy is currently valued at a cool €40 million ($43.74 million) by Transfermarkt. The Guinea attacker has been in scintillating form for VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, scoring a whopping 17 times in only 14 appearances. Syli National could emerge as serious AFCON contenders if the 27-year-old can carry his club form over the the international stage this month.

Guirassy has so far played 12 matches for Guinea. The AFCON debutant has three goals to his name.

#8 Andre Onana (Cameroon): €40 million ($43.74 million)

Manchester United star Andre Onana will be the most valuable goalkeeper at AFCON 2023, with Transfermarkt putting a €40 million ($43.74 million) price tag on the Cameroonian. The 27-year-old has played 37 games for Lions Indomptables, conceding 30 goals and keeping 16 clean sheets.

Onana has not had the best of campaigns for the Red Devils. He has made some costly mistakes over the last six months, causing him to come under fire. A redeeming display at AFCON 2023 could do wonders for the keeper’s confidence.

#7 Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso): €40 million ($43.74 million)

In seventh place, we have Burkina Faso’s trusted center-back Edmond Tapsoba. With a valuation of €40 million ($43.74 million), the 24-year-old is the joint-most valuable center-back on this list.

Tapsoba, who has scored once in 36 international matches, has been in exceptional form this season. Buoyed by his stunning performances over 14 Bundesliga matches, Bayer Leverkusen has managed to climb to the top of the German top-flight rankings.

#6 Victor Boniface (Nigeria): €40 million ($43.74 million)

Edmond Tapsoba’s teammate at Bayer Leverkusen, Victor Boniface is the sixth name on this esteemed list. Like his teammate, Boniface’s market value also stands at €40 million ($43.74 million).

The 23-year-old center-forward, who has scored once in four games for Nigeria, has dazzled with both his finishing and creativity this season. In 16 Bundesliga matches, he has scored 10 times and provided seven assists. It will be interesting to see if he can carry his club form over to the prestigious AFCON.

#5 Ousmane Diomande (Ivory Coast): €40 million ($43.74 million)

The only Ivory Coast international to make the cut, Ousmane Diomande has an impressive market value of €40 million ($43.74 million). The 20-year-old, who is one of the most desirable center-backs in Europe, has won four international caps so far.

Diomande, who plies his trade at Sporting CP, has been in brilliant form this season. Playing 21 games in all competitions, he has scored two goals and provided an assist.

#4 Mohammed Kudus (Ghana): €45 million ($49.21 million)

West Ham United ace Mohamed Kudus has claimed the fourth spot on the list, owing to his cool €45 million ($49.21 million) valuation. The Ghanaian attacking midfielder has played 26 international games in his career so far, scoring nine times and providing three assists.

Kudus, who joined the Hammers from Ajax in August, has been right on the money for the Premier League outfit. Playing 24 games across competitions, he has struck nine times and claimed an assist.

#3 Mohamed Salah (Egypt): €65 Million ($71.08 Million)

Easily the most recognizable player to feature in AFCON 2023, Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has a market value of €65 million ($71.08 million). The 31-year-old right-winger has featured in 93 games for Egypt, scoring 53 times and claiming 31 assists.

Salah, who is Egypt’s all-time leading scorer, has arguably been the best player in the Premier League this season. The Egyptian King has played 20 games for the Reds this term, scoring 14 times and providing eight assists.

#2 Achraf Hakimi (Morocco): €65 Million ($71.08 Million)

The poster boy for Moroccan soccer, Achraf Hakimi will be the most valuable defender in AFCON 2023. According to Transfermarkt, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) right-back carries a price tag of €65 million ($71.08 million). Hakimi, who performed superbly as the Atlas Lions reached the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finals, has played 64 matches for his country, recording eight goals and nine assists.

The 25-year-old fullback has been in fine form for the Parisians in Ligue 1 this term. Starring in 14 matches in the French top-flight, scoring three times and providing four assists.

#1 Victor Osimhen (Nigeria): €110 Million ($120.29 Million)

With an astonishing €110 Million ($120.29 Million) valuation, Nigerian sharpshooter Victor Osimhen sits at the summit of this star-studded list. The 25-year-old center-forward has a stellar record for his country, with him scoring 20 times and providing eight assists in 28 matches so far.

Osimhen, who fired Napoli to Serie A glory by scoring 26 league goals in 32 games last season, has extended his purple patch to 2023-24. The former LOSC Lille striker has played 18 games for the Partenopei this term, netting eight times and clinching three assists.