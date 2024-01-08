Soccer

10 Most Valuable Players In AFCON 2023: Liverpool & Egypt Ace Mohamed Salah Claims 3rd Spot

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
6 min read
Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah Will Play In AFCON 2023
Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah Will Play In AFCON 2023

The most highly anticipated cup competition in Africa, the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), will kick off on January 13 in the Ivory Coast. The continent’s brightest stars will compete in AFCON 2023, rewarding fans with four weeks of exhilaration, drama, and eye-catching soccer.

In anticipation of the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF’s) esteemed tournament, we have decided to shed light on some of the most sought-after players who will take to the stage in Ivory Coast. According to the data from Transfermarkt, here are the 10 most valuable players who will play in AFCON 2023:

#10 Nayef Aguerd (Morocco): €38 million ($41.55 million)

Nayef Aguerd Is One Of The Most Valuable Players At AFCON 2023
Nayef Aguerd Has Scored Twice For West Ham United This Season

West Ham United man Nayef Aguerd will proudly represent Morocco in AFCON 2023. The 27-year-old, whose market value stands at €38 million ($41.55 million), is expected to pair up with Romain Saiss at the heart of the Moroccan defense.

The 34-capped defender has been in impressive form for West Ham this season. He has featured in 21 games for the Hammers in all competitions, scoring twice and providing an assist.

#9 Serhou Guirassy (Guinea): €40 million ($43.74 million)

Serhou Guirassy Will Be One Of AFCON's Most Valuable Players
Serhou Guirassy Has 17 Bundesliga Goals To His Name This Season

Arguably the breakout star of the 2023-24 season, Serhou Guirassy is currently valued at a cool €40 million ($43.74 million) by Transfermarkt. The Guinea attacker has been in scintillating form for VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, scoring a whopping 17 times in only 14 appearances. Syli National could emerge as serious AFCON contenders if the 27-year-old can carry his club form over the the international stage this month.

Guirassy has so far played 12 matches for Guinea. The AFCON debutant has three goals to his name.

#8 Andre Onana (Cameroon): €40 million ($43.74 million)

Andre Onana Will Be One Of The Most Valuable Players At AFCON 2023
Andre Onana Will Be The Most Valuable Goalkeeper In This Year’s AFCON

Manchester United star Andre Onana will be the most valuable goalkeeper at AFCON 2023, with Transfermarkt putting a €40 million ($43.74 million) price tag on the Cameroonian. The 27-year-old has played 37 games for Lions Indomptables, conceding 30 goals and keeping 16 clean sheets.

Onana has not had the best of campaigns for the Red Devils. He has made some costly mistakes over the last six months, causing him to come under fire. A redeeming display at AFCON 2023 could do wonders for the keeper’s confidence.

#7 Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso): €40 million ($43.74 million)

Edmond Tapsoba Will Be One Of The Most Valuable Players In Ivory Coast
Edmond Tapsoba Will Be The Joint-Highest-Valued Center-Back At AFCON 2023

In seventh place, we have Burkina Faso’s trusted center-back Edmond Tapsoba. With a valuation of €40 million ($43.74 million), the 24-year-old is the joint-most valuable center-back on this list.

Tapsoba, who has scored once in 36 international matches, has been in exceptional form this season. Buoyed by his stunning performances over 14 Bundesliga matches, Bayer Leverkusen has managed to climb to the top of the German top-flight rankings.

#6 Victor Boniface (Nigeria): €40 million ($43.74 million)

Victor Boniface Will Represent Nigeria In Ivory Coast
Victor Boniface Has Scored 10 Goals In 16 Bundesliga Matches This Season

Edmond Tapsoba’s teammate at Bayer Leverkusen, Victor Boniface is the sixth name on this esteemed list. Like his teammate, Boniface’s market value also stands at €40 million ($43.74 million).

The 23-year-old center-forward, who has scored once in four games for Nigeria, has dazzled with both his finishing and creativity this season. In 16 Bundesliga matches, he has scored 10 times and provided seven assists. It will be interesting to see if he can carry his club form over to the prestigious AFCON.

#5 Ousmane Diomande (Ivory Coast): €40 million ($43.74 million)

Ousmane Diomande
Ousmane Diomande Has Been On Fire For Sporting CP

The only Ivory Coast international to make the cut, Ousmane Diomande has an impressive market value of €40 million ($43.74 million). The 20-year-old, who is one of the most desirable center-backs in Europe, has won four international caps so far.

Diomande, who plies his trade at Sporting CP, has been in brilliant form this season. Playing 21 games in all competitions, he has scored two goals and provided an assist.

#4 Mohammed Kudus (Ghana): €45 million ($49.21 million)

Mohammed Kudus Will Be The Most Valuable Attacking Midfielder At AFCON 2023
Mohammed Kudus Has Scored 9 Goals For West Ham This Season

West Ham United ace Mohamed Kudus has claimed the fourth spot on the list, owing to his cool €45 million ($49.21 million) valuation. The Ghanaian attacking midfielder has played 26 international games in his career so far, scoring nine times and providing three assists.

Kudus, who joined the Hammers from Ajax in August, has been right on the money for the Premier League outfit. Playing 24 games across competitions, he has struck nine times and claimed an assist.

#3 Mohamed Salah (Egypt): €65 Million ($71.08 Million)

Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah Will Look To Fire Egypt To AFCON Glory
Mohamed Salah Has Been Directly Involved In 84 Goals In 93 Games For Egypt

Easily the most recognizable player to feature in AFCON 2023, Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has a market value of €65 million ($71.08 million). The 31-year-old right-winger has featured in 93 games for Egypt, scoring 53 times and claiming 31 assists.

Salah, who is Egypt’s all-time leading scorer, has arguably been the best player in the Premier League this season. The Egyptian King has played 20 games for the Reds this term, scoring 14 times and providing eight assists.

#2 Achraf Hakimi (Morocco): €65 Million ($71.08 Million)

Achraf Hakimi Will Be One Of The Most Valuable Players At AFCON 2023
Achraf Hakimi Is Morocco’s Most Recognizable Player

The poster boy for Moroccan soccer, Achraf Hakimi will be the most valuable defender in AFCON 2023. According to Transfermarkt, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) right-back carries a price tag of €65 million ($71.08 million). Hakimi, who performed superbly as the Atlas Lions reached the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finals, has played 64 matches for his country, recording eight goals and nine assists.

The 25-year-old fullback has been in fine form for the Parisians in Ligue 1 this term. Starring in 14 matches in the French top-flight, scoring three times and providing four assists.

#1 Victor Osimhen (Nigeria): €110 Million ($120.29 Million)

Victor Osimhen Will Be The Most Valuable Player In AFCON 2023
Victor Osimhen Fired Napoli To The Serie A Title Last Season

With an astonishing €110 Million ($120.29 Million) valuation, Nigerian sharpshooter Victor Osimhen sits at the summit of this star-studded list. The 25-year-old center-forward has a stellar record for his country, with him scoring 20 times and providing eight assists in 28 matches so far.

Osimhen, who fired Napoli to Serie A glory by scoring 26 league goals in 32 games last season, has extended his purple patch to 2023-24. The former LOSC Lille striker has played 18 games for the Partenopei this term, netting eight times and clinching three assists.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
